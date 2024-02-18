Gather ‘round, Baltimore food lovers: A scrumptious wave of new eateries has swept through the city, offering a feast for every palate. From the mouthwatering BBQ delights at Southern N Smoked in Cross Street Market to the coastal Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Costiera to the authentic Mexican flavors of Nana, there’s never been a better time to indulge in Charm City’s culinary delights. Dig in below and discover the deliciousness.

Prim & Proper's French onion soup. (Chris Franzoni)

Prim & Proper

206 E. Redwood St., Baltimore

Prepare to elevate your dining experience with the grand debut of Prim & Proper in downtown Baltimore. Crafted by the masterminds behind BLK Swan and Papi Cuisine, this fine French wine bar and restaurant exudes timeless elegance with a modern twist — a DJ booth is nestled within an upright piano. From classic French onion soup to indulgent duck confit vol au vent, Prim & Proper promises sophistication with every bite.

A smash burger submerged in cheese at The Worthington. (Chris Franzoni)

The Worthington

2900 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Prepare to score big at The Worthington, Canton’s newest destination for food, fun and sports excitement. This food-focused bar and restaurant delivers classic American fare with a modern edge. Imagine a vibrant bar scene, pulsating music, TVs broadcasting the game and the highlight: a mouthwatering smash burger submerged in a delectable cheese whiz fondue. Get ready for a game-changing dining experience.

The prawns special at Costiera. (Chris Franzoni)

Costiera

415 S. Central Ave., Baltimore

Introducing Costiera, one of the freshest additions to Baltimore’s culinary landscape. Nestled in the city’s heart, it’s a coastal Mediterranean marvel with a Mid-Atlantic twist. From leisurely dinners to lively happy hours, this spot suits all occasions. Step into a light, airy ambience and prepare your taste buds for delights like swordfish meatballs, tantalizing tuna crudo and divine house-made focaccia with whipped ricotta.

Flock is a new sports bar and restaurant in Pigtown. (Chris Franzoni)

Flock

1415 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

Flock, the latest touchdown in Pigtown, is the ultimate Ravens-themed sports haven. Dive into a fusion of Southern and Caribbean flavors, with must-tries like the tantalizing shrimp cakes. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just here for the grub, Flock promises a winning game day experience. Get ready to flock together and feast.

Clockwise from top: a torta, churros, rotisserie chicken, hot dog and tacos from Nana. (Chris Franzoni)

Nana

6901 York Road, Baltimore

Indulge in the vibrant flavors of Nana, a Mexican taqueria owned by James Beard semifinalist Carlos Raba, who is also co-owner and chef of Clavel. Paying homage to Raba’s Sinaloa upbringing, Nana offers a casual carryout experience in Towson with additional counter space for on-site enjoyment. From succulent rotisserie chickens to tantalizing pork al pastor, each dish is crafted with passion and tradition, promising an unforgettable taste of Mexico.

An assortment of pastries at La Cosette. (Chris Franzoni)

La Cosette

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Bonjour, Locust Point! Get ready to indulge in a slice of Parisian charm with the recent debut of Cosette, your new favorite French bakery. From delectable pies and tarts to irresistible cakes and donuts, there’s something to satisfy every sweet craving. And for a savory delight, La Cosette serves up sandwiches on homemade croissants. Pair your treats with Turkish-style coffee, espressos, fresh juices or milkshakes for the ultimate culinary experience.

Clockwise from top: shrimp tacos, lobster nuggets and chargrilled oysters at The Urban Oyster. (Chris Franzoni)

The Urban Oyster

910 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Dive into the world of oysters with Chef Jasmine Norton, whose journey from Baltimore to culinary stardom is as captivating as her creations. Norton’s passion for seafood sparked a foodie revolution, making the raw mollusks accessible and delicious to all. Obviously, try the iconic chargrilled oysters (with BBQ sauce, cheddar and bacon), alongside delights like the lobster corn dog with rosemary hollandaise and perfectly seared scallops.

Clockwise from top left: fried mac n cheese balls, pork ribs, smoked spicy sausages and a pulled drunk chicken sandwich from Southern N Smoked in Cross Street Market. (Chris Franzoni)

Southern N Smoked (Cross Street Market)

1065 S. Charles St., Baltimore

Get your taste buds ready to dance a two-step at Southern N Smoked, the latest sensation to hit Cross Street Market. What started as a humble food truck has now blossomed into a market staple, specializing in authentic Southern flavors. From fall-off-the-bone ribs to tantalizing pulled pork, every bite is a hickory-smoked delight. Don’t miss their “drunk” chicken — an intoxicating blend of pulled poultry, homemade BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese and scallions. It’s BBQ with a Southern flair that’ll make you say, “Y’all come back now, ya hear?”

A Golightly and apple cider sour from The Club Car. (Chris Franzoni)

The Club Car

12 W. North Ave., Baltimore

All aboard for a fabulous journey at The Club Car, Baltimore’s newest queer cocktail bar and events venue in Station North. Step into a vintage-inspired “train car,” paying homage to its proximity to Penn Station, and sip on classic cocktails while enjoying electrifying cabaret performances. Get ready to embark on a dazzling experience where every sip and showstopper shines brightly.

Coming soon

Keep an eye out for several other restaurants set to debut in the next few weeks. At Limoncello Pizzeria, which opens Feb. 20 in Locust Point, you’ll be able to indulge in artisanal, Southern Italian-inspired pizza, gourmet sandwiches and fresh salads. And it’s a one-two punch in Harbor East with neighboring concepts soon welcoming customers: The Ruxton, a steakhouse with prime beef cuts, dry-aged Long Island duck, bison and a variety of seafood, is nestled next door to Order of the Ace, a cocktail bar offering classic flavors with innovative techniques.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started eight years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.