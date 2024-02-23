Thanks to a New York Times list, the rest of the world is learning what Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has discovered in his seven years here: Baltimore has more to offer than many people expect.

This includes — and keep in mind that Ricard is one of the most active and athletic 300-pound people in the world — great food.

“I realized there’s a big range of very good restaurants in this city,” Ricard said.

“That’s what I always tell people, ‘If you go to Baltimore, you’re going to be good for food.’”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As The Baltimore Banner learned, football players need to fuel up with up to 6,000 calories a day, depending on the position they play. Although they have to eat healthy to keep their bodies in top form, that doesn’t mean they can’t treat themselves to a nice meal. Balance and moderation are key, Director of Sports Nutrition Sarah Snyder said.

Some players live in the city, closer to the stadium, and others live in Baltimore County, closer to the practice facility in Owings Mills. Regardless of where their houses are, many Ravens have explored the local culinary offerings, from comfort food to the seafood Baltimore is known for.

“There’s so many good restaurants down there,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “It’s a unique city. I feel like it doesn’t get a lot of exposure like it needs. But definitely great food spots, hole-in-the-wall spots, Southern food. You got a lot of options. It’s always good to be in a place that has great food.”

Many were quick to name seafood as their favorite thing about Baltimore — in fact, safety Geno Stone tried it for the first time after he became a Raven. He now eats (cooked) sushi and, forced by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, even tried octopus on a trip to Mexico. Others (meaning Louisiana natives Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Queen) are quite vocal that it doesn’t compare to their hometown’s cuisine. But Queen will join his teammates on their frequent visits to sushi spots in the area (maybe he orders hibachi instead).

Here’s a list of places to explore and restaurants to try, as recommended by the Ravens (prices based on Google):

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

$$ (Moses and Rashod Bateman)

A well-known restaurant near the city-county line in the eastern part of Baltimore, Jimmy’s has a long-standing relationship with the Ravens, according to President John Minadakis. The Ravens have had Jimmy’s cater their postgame meals, and the food truck comes for victory food truck Tuesdays.

“I definitely love the seafood here,” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. “I’m a big seafood guy. I love Jimmy’s. Jimmy’s got the best crab cakes, I’ll give them that.”

Taco Town

$ (Queen)

Located in downtown Baltimore, Taco Town is about a 15-minute walk from the Inner Harbor. With colorful walls and colorful dishes, Taco Town seeks to “provide a delicious, authentic Mexican taste at an affordable price.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Beaumont

$$$$ (John Simpson)

This Catonsville restaurant serves beautifully plated dishes, from steaks and seafood to dessert. The restaurant’s goal is to create a “convivial place” where guests can dine on “innovative cuisine” that is mindfully sourced. Technically, it’s upscale dining, but left guard John Simpson was impressed by the price as much as the flavors.

“That was fire,” Simpson said. “It’s like a steakhouse. They had a tomahawk for like $100. You can’t beat that.”

The Grill at Harryman House

$$$ (Justice Hill)

It’s a recent discovery but one running back Justice Hill is glad he stumbled across. The restaurant describes its style as new urban cuisine, a mix of American and international flavors, and it strives to use seasonal and local ingredients. It’s sustainable, and it’s delicious – Hill has never had a dish he didn’t like.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Shoo, they’ve got some great food,” Hill said. “Everything I’ve ordered off the menu has been delicious. I don’t think anybody knows about it.”

NiHao

$$$ (Ronnie Stanley)

If you want good food recs, go to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Moses said. “They call him the ‘Guru’ for a reason.” The first place that came to Stanley’s mind when asked for “go-to restaurants” was NiHao, a “contemporary Chinese” restaurant in Canton. The menu has traditional Chinese dishes such as Peking duck and twists such as limoncello crispy jumbo shrimp.

Pho Bac

$$ (Stanley)

This cozy spot is where Stanley likes to get his pho fix. It has authentic Vietnamese cuisine made from local ingredients. Located in a cozy corner in Canton, Pho Bac prides itself on providing healthy and fresh options.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ekiben

$$ (Stanley)

(The Baltimore Banner)

Also Stanley’s favorite food truck, Ekiben serves Asian dishes with a twist. Dreamed up by three college friends, Ekiben started out of a hot dog cart and now has three storefront locations in addition to a food truck. The curry fried chicken is a hit with the Ravens, and they specifically request the tempura broccoli be made every time the food truck comes. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and quarterback Lamar Jackson are among the players who always grab food from Ekiben when the food truck is there.

Tagliata

$$$$ (Ricard, Charlie Kolar, Kyle Hamilton)

You could go for the Italian steaks and hand-rolled pasta, or you could check out one of the largest wine lists in Baltimore. In Baltimore’s Little Italy, Tagliata wants to transport its patrons to the Tuscan countryside with its wide variety of wine and pasta of all colors and shapes.

La Scala

$$$$ (Stanley)

Tagliata is good, Stanley said, but he’s going with La Scala for his Italian recommendation. Walk through an unassuming door and be transported to an Italian courtyard, complete with a bocce ball court and a statue of an octopus. The food matches the vibes with an impressive array of seafood dishes. This writer went there at Stanley’s recommendation and particularly enjoyed the fettuccine Samantha, a pasta dish with sherry tomato cream sauce and lump crab meat.

The Bygone

$$$$ (Ricard, Simpson)

When you enter this rooftop bar, you “step back into the roaring glamour” of the 1920s, according to the bar’s website. Although The Bygone, at the top of the Four Seasons in Harbor East, specializes in cocktails, it also serves “refined continental fare.” Google gives The Bygone four dollar signs with prices at $100 and up. It’s a place for special occasions, like maybe when the Ravens win playoff games.

Clavel

$$ (Ricard)

The James Beard Foundation agrees with Ricard’s recommendation. It just named the Remington bar and taqueria a semifinalist for the third year in a row. Clavel’s Carlos Brava won Best Chef: Mid Atlantic in 2022. If you live outside the city, you can check out Brava’s new spot, Nana’s, a taqueria in Towson.

Perennial

$$$$ (Hamilton and Roquan Smith)

Safety Kyle Hamilton has explored a lot of Baltimore in the two years he’s lived here, but he wanted to make a recommendation for people living in the suburbs. Perennial, an American-style restaurant in Towson, is indirectly linebacker Roquan Smith’s recommendation.

“Ro actually put me on [to Perennial],” Hamilton said.

Like many of the Ravens’ recommendations, Perennial focuses on “giving the small scale farmer a voice.” The menu is seasonal, and the dishes are presented beautifully.

Glyndon Grill

$$ (Kolar)

Glyndon Grill is one of tight end Charlie Kolar and his girlfriend’s favorite finds. It prides itself on making people comfortable, whether they’re coming to meet friends or to celebrate a special occasion. The restaurant is 10 years old and has collected a series of awards, including making it onto Baltimore Magazine’s list of best restaurants in 2020.

“It’s low-key, farm to table. I think it’s delicious,” Kolar said.