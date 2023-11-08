Steaks from J.W. Treuth

When it comes to spoiling the red meat lover in your life, you could order some beef via Gold Belly or Omaha Steaks. Or you could go straight to the source: Catonsville’s own J.W. Treuth butcher. The shop, in business for 100 years, has supplied the likes of New York’s famed Peter Luger Steak House. Check out their $99.99 “Savory Sampler” which includes two New York strip steaks, six pork chops, one whole chicken and a whole lot more.