The season of presents can be stressful. Does anyone need more stuff?
One gift I’m never upset about: something I can eat.
Jinji Chocolate, with a new storefront on Greenmount Avenue, serves up some of Baltimore’s favorite desserts, including delicious Gianduja fudge made with wild hazelnuts. But the chocoholic on your list will be hooked on their $8 pouches of liquid dark chocolate, which can be poured over ice cream, used to make hot cocoa or just guzzled for the heck of it.
Caviar and mother of pearl spoon
Caviar is having a moment. Lately, I’m seeing the stuff sprinkled on everything from deviled eggs to potato chips. (Some places even offer caviar ‘bumps’ to the truly addicted.) Gift a jar from Whole Foods to the luxe-loving foodie on your list (prices vary) and don’t forget a mother of pearl spoon like the ones sold at Harbor East interior design shop Curiosity.
When it comes to spoiling the red meat lover in your life, you could order some beef via Gold Belly or Omaha Steaks. Or you could go straight to the source: Catonsville’s own J.W. Treuth butcher. The shop, in business for 100 years, has supplied the likes of New York’s famed Peter Luger Steak House. Check out their $99.99 “Savory Sampler” which includes two New York strip steaks, six pork chops, one whole chicken and a whole lot more.
Has your favorite Marylander left the Old Line State? Chances are they could use a care package from local favorites like Faidley’s ($24.95 each before tax and shipping) or Pappas Seafood Co. ($26.95 for 8 oz. before tax and shipping). Both restaurants ship to customers nationwide, ensuring that no one needs to settle for less.
You can’t eat it, but a good chef’s knife is the kind of endlessly practical gift that everyone is always happy about receiving. Local knife maker Henry Hyde ups the ante with pieces meant to last a lifetime. He also offers drop-off sharpening services, because even the best blades need a yearly refresh. $200 and up.
Often when I think of caramels I think of a taffy so hard that it should come with a bill for dental work. Not so with “OMG!” caramels ($10) from Baltimore’s own Mouth Party, which are soft and rich, dipped and chocolate and sprinkled with salt. Something else to feel good about: a portion of the proceeds goes to fund cancer research and support services.
No matter how much the person on your holiday shopping list likes to cook, they occasionally need a break from the kitchen. That’s where Scratch Made comes in. The Baltimore-based meal delivery service uses local ingredients to prepare the kinds of meals I’d cook for myself if I had endless reserves of time, energy and know-how ($70-$275). A week of meals makes a great gift for new parents or just about anyone else.
About a year ago, my husband began picking up boxes of BlueHenry dehydrated fruit slices during his visits to Hampden’s Wine Source. Now we throw those garnishes in everything: hot tea, mocktails and bottles of ice water, and I love the look and subtle flavor. I also love that BlueHenry happens to be based right here in Maryland. Pick up a box of orange slices ($14.75) or a variety pack ($35.50) to accompany the bottle of rye below.
Bottled in Bond rye whiskey from Sagamore Spirits
The 2023 Bottled in Bond from Sagamore Spirits is made at the company’s Baltimore distillery and aged six years. The company calls it “another step in the brand’s mission to honor Maryland’s history and re-establish the state as a leading whiskey producer.” Look for aromas of orange-spiced poundcake and a hint of walnuts. $59.99.
