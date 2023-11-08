7 ideas for fun Baltimore gifts kids will want and enjoy

Urban Wild Jumbo Coloring Page

Remember those adult coloring books that were all the rage awhile ago for stress relief and such? I always thought you could be equally just happy just taking your crayons to the original kid’s version. This gorgeous 24″-by-48″ coloring page sold by Baltimore-based Eclipta Herbal for $18. Depicting animals and plants found in the Northeast U.S., it could be great of the wall for a kid’s bedroom or playroom. Or a project for the family room you can all do together. Inexpensive activities that double as decor? That relieves my stress for sure.