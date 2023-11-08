7 gifts for the pets or pet-lovers in your life

A bandana from Pei and Threads

Pei and Threads used to be based in Maryland, but have since relocated to Orlando, Florida. They’re still my go-to any time I want to get Haze a new bandana, though, and I get gifts for friends from here all the time.

Their bandanas come in dozens of designs and many of them are reversible, so you get two in one. Prices range from $16 to $26 per bandana, depending on the size.

The reversibility is, I think, the best part of these bandanas. The second best part is the buttons. Instead of worrying about keeping a bandana tied around your pup’s neck, each bandana is made with a set of buttons that clasp securely and snugly. In years of putting these on my dog, I’ve never had a button break of a bandana fall apart.