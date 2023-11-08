For that friend who still clings to a DVD or VHS, maybe they’re even still nostalgic about their Blockbuster card

We’ve only heard good things about Beyond Video, with their collection of 31,000 DVDs, Blu-Ray discs and VHS tapes. So what about gifting a movie rental membership? Yes, you read that correctly! It’s perfect for your friend who misses the thrill of hunting through rows and rows of films or perhaps that someone in your life who can’t be satisfied anymore by endlessly scrolling through Netflix.

Beyond Video has a unique donation-based rental membership that has no per-item rental fees or late charges. There are two membership levels, individual and dual which have different rates for a 2, 6, and 12 month duration. The volunteer-run, non-profit video library offers gift certificates at their location, so stop by. Meanwhile, if you have any DVDs that you are ready to part with, consider donating them to the collective.

Location: 2545 N. Howard St., Baltimore