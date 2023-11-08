9 splurge-worthy holiday gifts around Baltimore this season

Pascale Lemaire consultation

Pascale Lemaire has been a fixture in Maryland’s style scene for decades. The University of Maryland, College Park grad has dressed Michael Phelps, first lady Jill Biden and the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” She was even a contestant on the WE TV reality show “Style Me with Rachel Hunter.”

Now get your own opportunity to work with the fashionista. Lemaire offers everything from private curated shopping excursions with clients in top boutiques and stores to coming to your home and “re-booting” your closet.

Cost: $100 to $150 an hour.