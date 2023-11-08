9 splurge-worthy holiday gifts around Baltimore this season

Spend a couple of extra coins on the fashion-forward, the sophisticated foodie or those with an artistic eye. For those who want an elevated stay—whether in an urban getaway, a rustic wooded retreat or up in the air, these gifts will please those with the most discerning of taste.
Pascale Lemaire has been a fixture in Maryland’s style scene for decades. The University of Maryland, College Park grad has dressed Michael Phelps, first lady Jill Biden and the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” She was even a contestant on the WE TV reality show “Style Me with Rachel Hunter.”
Now get your own opportunity to work with the fashionista. Lemaire offers everything from private curated shopping excursions with clients in top boutiques and stores to coming to your home and “re-booting” your closet.
Cost: $100 to $150 an hour.
Fresh off his debut New York Fashion Week Show and Project Runway All-Stars win, the Baltimore native is hotter than ever. Capture his avant-garde creations while you can!
This “Josephine” lace and tulle blouse is hot off the runway and would be a welcome gift for any fashionista.
The sizes range from XS to XXL. $2,000 at bishmecromartie.com
Afternoon teas are a rarity in Baltimore. But this Black-owned tea house in downtown Baltimore is looking to change that with the recent addition of an elevated afternoon tea experience. The tea is loaded with a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads, fresh-baked scones, small pastries, fruit preserves, and an assortment of gourmet chocolates, fruits, cookies and cheeses. And of course, the afternoon features the shop’s assortment of more than 59 teas.
Cost: $60 per couple.
She’s designed frocks for Maryland’s first lady Dawn Moore, Soledad O’Brien, and former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. Known for her use of high-end fabrics and feminine-friendly silhouettes, Jody Davis knows how to create a stunning garment. Tap into her genius by gifting this black-and-white knee-length sequin dress.
The fully lined dress ranges in sizes small to extra-large for $895.
ift a staycation at The Ivy, the 17-room historic mansion in Mount Vernon, which happens to be Maryland’s only Relais & Châteaux property. The Holly & The Ivy package includes spiked hot cocoa for two, which is served at afternoon tea; $400 at The Spa at The Ivy, which can be used toward treatments or retail; $150 towards food and beverage, which can be used at the hotel’s restaurant Magdalena or for in-suite dining; transportation to and from Baltimore’s German Christmas Market or Inner Harbor ice skating rink; and full gourmet breakfast. In addition, the all-inclusive hotel offers black car service within three miles of the property and a Mansion Bar stocked with top-shelf spirits.
Rooms start at $1,195 a night, suites from $1,465.
Helicopter ride and dinner package
Enjoy the skyline of the Baltimore region with this over-the-top helicopter ride with Charm Aviation. This all-inclusive anniversary or proposal helicopter package includes a tour of your choice, a six-course dinner at La Cuchara, and one dozen roses. I say gift this experience for someone in need of pampering — no anniversary or proposal necessary.
Packages range from $979 per couple to $1,439 per couple.
Maureen Delaney commissioned art
Maureen Delaney’s work is so popular that she’s only doing commissioned pieces. But she has a select few completed pieces for sale — just in time for the holidays. The MICA graduate, known for her massive abstract pieces, usually takes about six to 12 weeks to complete her creations. For those with an immediate need, her studio is filled with finished paintings in a variety of sizes.
Studio visits and commission requests can be arranged by contacting her through social media. 30 X 30 in canvas pieces start at $2,500. Smaller works on paper start at $295.
Glamping yurt stay at Savage River Lodge
This is the ultimate in glamping, with eight open-floor plan yurts with a king bed, living area and an uncovered balcony deck. Fully electric with hot showers, gourmet pastries and mimosas and spiked coffee delivered every morning, this is a great splurge for those who want to be close to nature without roughing it. The site also features quiet hours during the evening. The lodge portion of the site offers a fine-dining restaurant that features a signature wild game blend meatloaf. The yurts only accommodate two guests with no children under 5 and no pets.
Supper clubs are the latest dining trends sweeping Baltimore. Blk Swan hosts the Rare Bird Supper Club, a multi-course dinner usually paired with alcohol or wine and an explanation from executive chef Saon Brice. The intimate dinners in the Harbor East restaurant’s private dining room are a splurgy way to experience the haute restaurant.
