What to do this weekend, from Charm City Live to salsa dancing lessons

After some scheduling drama this week, Saturday’s Charm City Live festival managed to remain the talk of the town after headliner H.E.R. dropped out and Ari Lennox was announced as her replacement at the event’s new Inner Harbor location. As families prepare to send kids back to school next week, here are even more happenings you can check out this weekend in addition to that shindig as you celebrate — or mourn — another summer gone past.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Sunset Salsa: Latin Dance Lessons and Music Hosted by Salsa Now

Have you ever wanted to learn Latin dances? Well, now you have the perfect (free) opportunity: Salsa Now hosts free waterfront lessons and music every Thursday. There will also be food and drinks from Sagamore Spirit and Little Havana available for purchase.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Rye Street Park (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Baltimore Peninsula events are normally family friendly, so I expect this to be no different.

Charm City Slam and Open Mic

Performance art has long been popular in Baltimore, so if you’d like to witness some of the city’s best, check out the Charm City Slam and Open Mic. The winner of the night’s poetry slam will receive $500, but you’ll still be rewarded as a customer, too. Art, food and drinks are available for purchase from local vendors.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Unity Hall (1505 Eutaw Pl.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Aug. 25

Station North Art Walk

In an effort to spotlight the Greenmount West neighborhood, Station North Arts District is hosting a free walk through the area that will allow you to see local art. There will be exhibitions, performances, special events and beer specials, along with several studios and venues that attendees can check out.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 1400 Greenmount Ave.

Cost: Free, though registration is encouraged.

Family friendly? Yes.

Pete Davidson & Friends

In a return to stand-up, the acclaimed creator and star of Peacock’s “Bupkis” comedy will be making a stop in Baltimore on Friday. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will be performing at The Lyric with some unnamed guests.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? If you’ve ever seen his stand-up, it’s safe to say the answer is probably not.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Charm City Live festival

The second Charm City Live will have something for people of all ages. A kids zone, food trucks and retail spaces will be available. Most importantly, the event will have feature performances by the aforementioned Ari Lennox, along with MC Lyte and Donell Jones. Visit the website for more information.

Time: Noon

Location: Market Place and East Pratt Street

Cost: The festival is free, but you will need to pay vendors.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

2023 Back to School Drive: Family Development and Samaritan Foundation

If you need school supplies, head to Columbia! On top of a “family fun day” with food and vendors, the first 200 people will receive free backpacks (with a limit of two per family). The event isn’t just for younger students; it will also cater to college students. The drive will stay open while supplies last.

Time: Noon

Location: 9033 Red Branch Rd. in Columbia

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Caribbean Celebration

Inner Arbor Trust is celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture in Columbia with arts, musical performances, food and drinks. You can rent lawn chairs for $5 or just spread out with a blanket to take in the tunes and treats.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods (10431 Little Patuxent Pkwy in Columbia)

Cost: Admission is free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

