This weekend marks 4/20, a cultural holiday for cannabis enthusiasts. On Saturday people will puff and pass at festivals and parties, and even at home, in celebration of the plant. If that’s not your bag, we’ve got suggestions for other ways to spend your weekend.

Thursday, April 18

Key Bridge Relief & Memorial Concert

Baltimore’s musical community is coming together at Mobtown Ballroom to put on a benefit to support the families of victims of the Key Bridge collapse. There will be performances by Clarence Ward III, Son Del Sur, Pilgrims of Deep Run and Dawg’s Pocket. All proceeds will go to the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund.

Time: 7-11:30 p.m.

Location: Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Tickets cost $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, April 19

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Baltimore is getting a comedic all-star lineup at CFG Bank Arena. The audience can laugh until their stomachs hurt at popular comedians Mike Epps, Lil Duval, Deray Davis, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $65.

Family friendly? No.

Night Market

Mount Royal Soaps’ Night Market is back. Visitors can check out local vendors including Baltimore Bicycle Works and Tiny Dog Press, and multiple food vendors will be on site. Visitors can also enjoy free beer from Union Craft Brewery and music as they shop. For more information, visit the soap company’s Instagram.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Suite A

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, April 20

Chelsea Handler

Comedian, television host and New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler is performing at the Lyric this weekend. Handler has had a successful career, including a seven-year run as the host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” which was the only female-hosted late night talk show on at the time.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Lyric Baltimore (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Family friendly? No.

Sydney’s Ice Creams Spring Opening

Sydney’s Ice Creams started as a fun hobby for Sydney Newton during the pandemic. Since then, she turned her hobby into a full business which will celebrate its spring opening in the Belair Edison community. The mayor’s office will host a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and immediately after visitors can get a scoop. Or two.

Time: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Sydney’s Ice Creams (3432 Belair Road)

Cost: Prices vary for ice cream.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, April 21

Brandon Lake: Tear the Roof Off Tour

Christian worship artist Brandon Lake is bringing his 20-city North American tour to Baltimore. He will perform some of his most popular songs like “Gratitude,” “Graves Into Gardens” and “Too Good to Not Believe” as well as songs from his newest album “Coat of Many Colors.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (1000 Hilltop Circle in Catonsville)

Cost: Tickets start at $22.

Family friendly? Yes.

The Healing Journey Within: A Visionary Art Experience

The Baltimore Psychedelic Society is presenting a community event highlighting the healing power of visionary art that stems from experiences of altered states of consciousness. There will be a community art area, live music and admission to AVAM.

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Location: American Visionary Arts Museum (800 Key Highway)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

