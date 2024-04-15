The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Long-time “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Robyn Dixon will no longer star in the television series.

Dixon, 45, confirmed on the newest episode of her podcast “Reasonably Shady” that she was “fired” and the change was “a network decision.”

“Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’” she said on the podcast, which aired today. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words.”

Along with her podcast co-host Gizelle Bryant, Dixon was one of the six original cast members when the reality series premiered on Bravo in January 2016. Dixon has appeared in all eight seasons of the show.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dixon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

During the podcast, she expressed how thankful she was for her tenure on the show. “I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she said.

She got emotional during the podcast episode, especially when it came to Bryant. “I really want to say, ‘I love you. It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else,’” Dixon said. “Although we still have ‘Reasonably Shady,’ I’m still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore.”

Many fans have expressed the need for change on the show with the #boycottRHOP hashtag on social media. They felt that the latest season was underwhelming and many were excited about Dixon’s departure.

“This show is going to be so boring without Candiace. I can’t take another season of Robyn Dixon doing nothing,” wrote Whitneys Fillings on X.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Others were sad to hear of her departure. “Can’t imagine RHOP without Robyn Dixon. It’s truly the end of an era,” said Kelly Brooks on X.

Dixon is married to former NBA player Juan Dixon, who was fired as Coppin State University’s head basketball coach last year due to the team not winning enough games, while also being indirectly involved in a lawsuit filed by a former player claiming that a member of the program blackmailed and sexually assaulted him and that the school failed to protect student athletes.

A judge dismissed the university and Juan Dixon from the lawsuit last July and said the lawsuit could be amended.

Robyn Dixon didn’t say what she would do next, but has announced plans for a skin care studio. She invested in the facial franchise company GLO30 in late July and is bringing to Columbia. It is a monthly-subscription-based facial service that offers botox, laser facials, micro-infusion facials and other services.