What to do this weekend, from a bluegrass festival to a ghost tour

It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend, so there will be tons to do over the next couple of days, but we’re here to help you narrow it down. The Baltimore Banner has already listed places to celebrate the holiday here, but here are some more, as well as ideas for how to fill the rest of your weekend.

Friday, May 5

Fells Point GhostWalk

Halloween and Cinco de Mayo do a little overlapping this year. A ghost tour in Baltimore will explore haunted sites for fans of all things scary — which I certainly am not. However, they are having a haunted bar crawl and I rarely say no to those.

Time: 7:30 p.m. for the ghost tour; 6 p.m. for the bar crawl

Location: Broadway Square (South Broadway and Thames streets)

Cost: $17 for the ghost tour; $25 for the bar crawl.

Family friendly? The ghost tour is family-friendly, but I definitely don’t think you should be at a bar crawl under the age of 21.

Cinco de Mayo at RYMKS

I love tequila and I love good food. Seeing that RYMKS has both of those, I’ll probably be making an appearance here. Do you really need more information?

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: RYMKS (819 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free, but you do have to register on Eventbrite.

Family friendly? You’ll definitely want to call a babysitter for this one.

Congress of Jugglers 2023

Juggling is always fun to watch, especially when fire is involved. At this College Park venue, they’ll have fire-juggling workshops, general juggling instruction, and there will be games and shirt sales. Did I mention they’ll have fire juggling?

Time: 4 p.m. on May 5, 11 a.m. on May 6 and 11 a.m. on May 7

Location: Ritchie Coliseum (7675 Baltimore Ave.)

Cost: Free. You can check out more information here.

Family friendly? Yup!

Saturday, May 6

2023 Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Charm City Bluegrass returns for its 10th year to celebrate the history of bluegrass music in Baltimore. Even if it isn’t your preferred taste in music, if you have a taste for beer, there will be a lot of it at the festival. More than 10 performers are scheduled for this two-day event, including artists like The Infamous Stringdusters and Twisted Pine.

Time: Festival begins 3 p.m. on May 5 and 10 a.m. on May 6

Location: Union Collective (1700 W. 41st St.)

Cost: Saturday tickets, which aren’t sold out yet, are $79 on Eventbrite.

Family friendly? Yes; kids 10 and younger get in for free.

Baltimore Open Studio Tour Weekend

Want to meet some of Baltimore’s professional artists? The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts has the perfect event for you. Attendees can socialize with creatives at their studios, see how pieces come together and purchase works.

Time: 10 a.m. on May 6 and May 7.

Locations: School 33 Arts Center (1427 Light St.), Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower (21 S. Eutaw St.) and more.

Cost: Free, but you have to register on Eventbrite.

Family friendly? Yup!

Flower Mart

Flower and plant vendors, musical performances and alcoholic beverages? Sounds like the perfect date to me! It’s also the origin of Baltimore’s beloved lemon stick, which is … just a lemon with a peppermint stick in it. (I have no plans to try it myself.) In addition to food, drink and shopping, there’ll be gardening workshops and lectures, just in case you find yourself having too much fun.

Time: 11 a.m. on May 5 and 6

Location: 699 Washington Place

Cost: Free. Learn about all the events here.

Family friendly? Yup!

Sunday, May 7

Peabody Children’s Chorus Concert

Peabody Children’s Chorus will be hosting a concert with a twist: The music will be set to texts from poets. Langston Hughes and William Shakespeare are just some of the scribes who will have their works performed. It could be a fun way to familiarize children with these important words.

Time: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Location: Shriver Hall (3400 N. Charles St., Hall 105)

Family friendly? Yes, as long as your children are at least 5 years old.

Arturo Sandoval at Keystone Korner

The popular Grammy-winning artist will be performing at the famed jazz club in Harbor East. I’ve been to Keystone Korner twice and both times were great experiences. Live music with good food and drinks is a recipe for a great night, so this is a must-attend for all jazz fans.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? Do your kids enjoy jazz music? If so, bring ‘em (but the bar seating is 21 and older).

Announced this week

Jonas Brothers’ ‘Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.’

The JoBros can’t seem to get enough of Baltimore. After performing at Soundstage here just last week, they’ll be back Sept. 22 at CFG Bank Arena to perform five albums’ worth of music. There must be a lot of Disney channel fans in Charm City.

Jidenna’s ‘The Silk Road’ tour