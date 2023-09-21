What to do this weekend (that isn’t just Artscape)

Wait, there’s other events happening this weekend that aren’t Artscape? With all the expected road closures and traffic, getting to these other happenings will be a fun obstacle course. That being said, if you’re willing to be bumper to bumper, here are some ideas of what to check out.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Go-Kart Week at Autobahn Indoor Speedway

It’s international go-kart week and Autobahns nationwide are offering specials for you to have some family-friendly fun. Whether you want to showcase your skills or just race some go-karts so you can get in a fight with your friends over your overly aggressive driving, this is the place to be.

Time: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Location: Autobahn Indoor Speedways (8251 Preston Court in Jessup and 8415 Kelso Drive in Essex).

Cost: $49.95 if you book online.

Family friendly? Yes.

High Zero Festival

The expectation for High Zero Festival is to not have any expectations. The unorthodox four-day event will see two to five musicians form a temporary band and complement each other by forming a unique sound in improv fashion. Performers include Shelly Purdy, Martin Schmidt and more.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.).

Cost: One day passes are $20, passes for all four nights are $60.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Sept. 22

Artscape

Artscape, once billed as America’s largest free outdoor arts festival, is actually happening this year for the first time since 2019. It will be headlined by Ja Rule Kelly Rowland Anderson .Paak, but as his alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee. The festival will be the highlight of the weekend for many. For more info, visit the website.

Time: 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Location: Station North to Mount Vernon.

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Jonas Brothers ‘Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.’

Are you burnin’ up to see the Jo Bros? Well, you’re in luck. Fans can sing in heartbreak with Joe Jonas as he harmonizes fresh off filing for divorce from actress Sophie Turner, or just visit the year 3000 and have a good time when they make their stop in Baltimore.

Time: Event begins at 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $44.95.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala

More than a year after being announced as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s new conductor, Jonathon Heyward will officially begin his tenure this weekend as the institution starts its 2023-24 season. Though the BSO is opening Friday at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, they return to their normal home at the Meyerhoff the next day with a performance accompanied by the Dance Theatre of Harlem. The annual after-party will begin, well, after the show. You can also catch the BSO for free Sunday at Artscape.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Available tickets start at $75.

Family friendly? Yes, though they should probably be pretty well-behaved.

Free Kid’s Music Ornament Craft

SweetFrog is celebrating Classical Music Month by giving children a fun-filled afternoon of crafting complete with a free music note ornament. Beware though: They’ve made it clear this is not a day care so all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: SweetFrog Catonsville (852 N. Rolling Road)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? If you didn’t bring your kid, they would probably give you weird looks.

EWA Pro Wrestling Evolution

As an avid wrestling fan, these type of events are a must-attend for me. The wrestlers may not be household names like those in the WWE yet, but events like these help them work their way to become that. Acrobatic flips, punches, kicks and slams mixed in with some alcohol? Sounds like a great Saturday night.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Bel Air Armory (37 North Main St. in Bel Air)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Sept. 24

‘The Wiz’

The award-winning musical “The Wiz” kicks off its tour in Baltimore, where the show premiered nearly 50 years ago. Growing up, the movie version of “The Wiz” was often played by my family, but I’ve never seen it live so I absolutely will be going. Tickets are close to selling out so hop to it if you’re planning to ease on down the road.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $50.

Family friendly? Yes.

Our House at R. House: A Day Party

If you just want some time apart from your kids, then this is the perfect event for you. R. House will host DJ Oji and DJ Damond Ramsey as they play house music. Attendees can enjoy a cash bar, indoor and outdoor dancing areas and any of the R. House food stalls.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $15.