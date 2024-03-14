The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Dinosaurs may be extinct, but that won’t stop them from visiting Baltimore this weekend. The “Jurassic World Live” tour is setting up shop at CFG Bank Arena for three days so families can experience what they missed millions of years ago (probably). If dinosaurs aren’t your cup of tea, there are several other events to choose from.

Thursday, March 14

‘Mexodus’

Artist Nygel D. Robinson and Emmy-nominated playwright Brian Quijada’s “Mexodus,” which runs through April 7, is a “live-looped musical, composed in real time,” according to Baltimore Center Stage. The duo’s work uses hip-hop to tell the story of Black enslaved people who used the Underground Railroad to head south to Mexico rather than north in the United States to reach freedom.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25 for full admission.

Family friendly? Your call as a parent: The Center Stage website notes the production’s “use of coarse language, references to offstage violence, sexual abuse, and death, and references to racism and racial violence including the use of racial slurs.”

Friday, March 15

American Craft Made Baltimore Marketplace

The nonprofit American Craft Council will host the American Craft Made Baltimore Marketplace at the convention center for a three-day event celebrating everything handmade. Guests can shop and learn about handmade goods from more than 350 artists across the nation spanning items like jewelry, textiles, pottery and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (Charles Street entrance)

Cost: Tickets are $10 for presale or $15 the day of. Entry is free for kids 12 and under.

Family friendly? Yes.

Las Cafeteras in Concert

Oakland Mills High School is hosting a free community event in honor of Music in Our Schools Month. The Merriweather Arts and Culture Center paired with the Howard County Public School System to put on a weeklong residency by Las Cafeteras, which will be capped off Friday with a live performance. Take in the sounds from the band that describes themselves as taking “folk music to the future,” according to their website.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Oakland Mills High School (9410 Kilimanjaro Road in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets are free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, March 16

‘Jurassic World Live’ tour

CFG Bank Arena is the place to be for dinosaur-loving families this weekend. The “Jurassic World Live” show, which has an original storyline that aligns with the movies, will see over two dozen life-sized dinos — some animatronic, some performers in elaborate getup — take over the space. Come an hour early and take advantage of a photo opportunity with various dinosaurs or some classic vehicles from the movie.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Animal Care and Rescue Center tour

If you or your child were ever curious about how the National Aquarium cares for sick and injured animals, now is your chance to learn. Book a tour with the institution’s Animal Care and Rescue Center, located a few blocks away from the main campus, which lets you go behind the scenes to see what the animals go through once they’re in the care of the staff.

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: 901 E. Fayette St.

Cost: Tickets are $45 for nonmembers and can be booked on the phone at 410-659-4269. Tickets are $35 for members and can be booked online.

Family friendly? Must be at least 8 years old.

Sunday, March 17

Sensory Friendly Sundays

Port Discovery is providing families who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and quieter settings access to the museum two hours before opening it to the general public. The sensory-modified setting includes limited admission as well as sound and lighting adjustments.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets are $23.95 for nonmember child and adult tickets, and are $3 for PlayMakers adult and child tickets.

Family friendly? Yes.

Julian Vaughn

Julian Vaughn, a bass player from Kansas City, will make a tour stop at Keystone Korner on St. Patrick’s Day. Listen to Vaughn, who has reached the top of the smooth jazz Billboard charts, as he plays songs from his multialbum catalog.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $40, and streaming passes are $15.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Patton Oswalt

Comedian Patton Oswalt is bringing his “Effervescent” tour to Baltimore with a stop at The Lyric on July 19. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. if you want to catch a laugh from the former “King of Queens” actor.