What to do this Labor Day weekend, from the Maryland State Fair to holiday celebrations

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means those of us who are lucky have off on Monday. If you’re unsure how to fill your three-day weekend, the Baltimore region has plenty of options for what to do each day. There’s the Maryland State Fair, a festival at the Inner Harbor, a Lil Baby concert, and of course, some holiday celebrations. Want more insight on where and when to catch these events? We’ve got all the info for you.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Maryland State Fair

The annual Maryland State Fair is returning for its second weekend. The family-friendly event has food, horse racing, agriculture education, rides, games and more. Make sure you bring a date, family member or friend so you can all enjoy it together.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: Ticket prices are listed on the website.

Family friendly? It is.

‘We Outside Comedy Show’

If you’re in need of a good laugh, check out the “We Outside Comedy Show,” presented by Dragn After Dark and the Baltimore Comedy Festival. Hosted by Alejandro Labrada, the event will be headlined by comic Dave Butler and also feature Omar Terrell, Ian Slayer and others.

Time: Doors are at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Location: 33 W. North Ave.

Cost: Tickets are $10.

Family friendly? They don’t say, but I would assume no.

Friday, Sept. 1

Fabulous Fridays concert series

The Metro Centre at Owings Mills is hosting their second “Fabulous Fridays” concert with featured performers including The Rockits, Jill Fulton and Gary & The Groove. Attendees can enjoy classic rock music and food outside at the free event, as well as discounts from select retailers at Metro Centre.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Metro Centre at Owings Mills (10309 Grand Central Ave. in Owings Mills)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

First Friday Family Flicks

The Rotunda in Hampden partnered with the Maryland SPCA this summer to host a free family movie night the first Friday of each month, and this will be the final one. In continuing its theme of “man’s best friend,” the movie on deck this week is “Red Dog: True Blue.”

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Rotunda (711 W. 40th St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? It is.

Saturday, Sept. 2

‘The Jeff Bradshaw XX Tour’

North Philadelphia-born artist Jeff Bradshaw, a “soul-jazz and hip-hop/funk innovator,” according to his website, recently released his “Jeff Bradshaw 20 (XX)” album. To celebrate that and his birthday, the multitalented trombonist is performing at Keystone Korner. Be prepared to dance and enjoy some drinks.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $45, or you can stream online for $10.

Family friendly? Yes.

Baltimore By Baltimore Waterfront Music & Makers Festival

Waterfront Partnership is again highlighting some of the creatives that make Baltimore tick. This edition of the festival will focus primarily on art as well as R&B and soul music. There will be a DJ, comics, food trucks, vendors and more on-site.

Time: Noon.

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (200 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? It is.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour

Lil Baby is bringing his “It’s Only Us” tour to Baltimore with popular artists GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho. The Atlanta-born rapper will be performing hits such as “Heyy” and “California Breeze” from his recent album, “It’s Only Me.”

Time: Door opens at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets are $99.50.

Family friendly? Leave the kids at home for this one.

Maryland Cycling Classic

The Maryland Cycling Classic will return to Baltimore for its second consecutive year. The event will host more than 100 world-class cyclists to celebrate healthy living and lifestyles. For more information on the primary race and other events, check out the website.

Time: Noon.

Location: The start is at Kelly Benefits Headquarters (1 Kelly Way in Sparks) and will finish at the Inner Harbor (East Pratt Street & Market Place in Baltimore)

Cost: It’s free to be a spectator.

Family friendly? Yes.

Monday, Sept. 4

Maryland Renaissance Festival

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back to provide an exciting experience for attendees. Running for nine weekends, the 16th century-centric event is spread across 27 acres. You can try food such as turkey legs, watch plays and more.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1821 Crownsville Road in Annapolis.

Cost: Ticket prices range depending on age, you can purchase them here.

Family friendly? It is.

Community Music Festival

Inner Arbor Trust is presenting a family-friendly music festival with several bands covering different genres. Groups include Columbia Big Band, Columbia Jazz Band, Old Line Brass Quintet and Maryland Community Band.

Time: Noon.

Location: Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods (10431 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia).

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? It is.

Labor Day Happy Hour at Sandlot

The end of summer is upon us, but you can go out with a bang on Labor Day. Sandlot is hosting a happy hour where games, drinks and food will be available. Make sure to stop by and unwind as DJ Ty Alexander plays some music.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Sandlot (1299 Dock St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $25.

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older.

Just announced

