Memorial Day is upon us, which means a three-day weekend for many. There are several options for how to spend it, including a ceremony that pays tribute to the members of the armed forces whose lost lives the holiday honors. Many use the long weekend in May to head to the beach, but for those sticking around town, there are plenty of other possibilities to fill your calendar. On the lighter side of things, you can check out an Asian food festival or attend an event where you can drink at the zoo. However you plan to spend the weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, May 23

Greek Food, Wine and Culture Festival

The 52nd annual Greek Food, Wine and Culture Festival is returning this weekend for a four-day event. Attendees can try home-cooked Greek foods, taste wine, participate in a silent auction, watch dance groups, shop at different vendors and more. For more information, visit the website.

Time: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation (24 W. Preston St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for wine tasting and vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, May 24

$5 Film Nights

Watch a movie about nighttime in a museum while at a museum in the nighttime. The B&O Railroad Museum, which will host family-friendly movie nights on and off through October, is kicking off the recurring event this month with “Night at the Museum.” There will be snacks and themed drinks to match the film as well as activities for children before the screening starts.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets are $5 for general admission. The event is free for B&O members.

Family friendly? Yes.

Cocomelon Party Time

Cocomelon, which features songs and rhymes for kids, is one of the most popular channels on YouTube. Now, your children can have an interactive experience with the animated world in person. Fan-favorite characters will be at R. House to sing, dance and play at this kid party.

Time: You can choose between 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Location: R. House (301 W. 29 St.)

Cost: Tickets are $35. Children younger than 1 year old get in free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, May 25

Asia in A Bite Food Fest

In an effort to celebrate Asian heritage, Asia in A Bite Food Fest is giving Baltimoreans a taste of Asian culture and traditions “through the universal language of food.” Food and drink vendors include Dashi Ramen, Pepper House, Toki Underground and more than 20 others. Check out the full list of who will be serving up delicious eats.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Baltimore Inner Harbor (Rash Field)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Black Hoppy Hour

Black Hoppy Hour will give you the chance to learn about some Black-owned craft breweries while tasting their beer. The night will also feature a live sewing demo, as well as a panel discussion with Elliott Johnson from Soul Mega, Alfred Rotimi from Joyhound Beer Company and Shaun Taylor from Black Viking Brewing. Tickets include four beer tasting tickets and a chance to try one of the three featured beer cocktails.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 20 N. Howard St.

Cost: Tickets cost $20.

Family friendly? No.

Sunday, May 26

Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo is a Memorial Day weekend festival for all the animal lovers out there. You can drink as many alcoholic beverages as you want with unlimited samplings in your souvenir cup, as well as enjoy live music, participate in trivia and check out exhibits. (In some cases, you can have a beverage that pairs with different animal activities.) There will also be vendors to purchase from as well as cornhole and watermelon-eating competitions to participate in.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Cost: Ticket prices range, though designated drivers and those under 21 will get a cheaper price.

Family friendly? Yes, but you need to be at least 21 to drink.

Memorial Day Weekend Concert and Party

Mayor Brandon Scott is throwing a free Memorial Day weekend party hosted by popular influencer Cue Reckless and DJ Lou. There will be a foam party, water slides, live music and free food. The event will also provide city resources such as utility assistance, support for port workers, youth engagement information and more.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Inner Harbor (Rash Field)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Ceremony

The Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens will host its 57th annual Memorial Day ceremony, honoring members of the military with Maryland ties who have lost their lives. The two-hour event, during which Gov. Wes Moore and others will give speeches, will also pay tribute to all who have died during their service to the armed forces.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens (200 E. Padonia Road in Timonium)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Is there anything more American than baseball? Take a ride to Camden Yards to see the Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox. There’s nothing like chanting “let’s go, O’s!” while enjoying stadium food and seeing Gunnar Henderson go yard.

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Location: Oriole Park At Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Cost: Tickets start around $30.

Family friendly? Yes.

Just announced

Band of Horses and City and Colour

Rock group Band of Horses and solo artist City and Colour (whose real name is Dallas Green) will be performing a joint concert on Sept. 6 at The Lyric. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.