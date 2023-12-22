“New year, new me” social media posts are about to start popping up. While those resolutions may or may not hold up, you may still want to celebrate 2024 with new activities. Here’s a list of places for you to be when the clock strikes midnight — or maybe even a little earlier — on Dec. 31.

Family-friendly events

The Inner Harbor fireworks and drone show

The Inner Harbor decided to switch things up for this year’s New Year’s Eve. In addition to the annual fireworks, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts will put on a drone show. There will also be live music before the countdown to the New Year. Performers include DJ Curtis of C. James Experience; hip-hop band Soul Cannon, featuring Eze Jackson; and Matt Frazão, Jon Birkholz and Charles Wilson.

Time: Musical performances begin at 8 p.m.

Location: 200 E. Pratt St.

Cost: Entry is free.

Noontime New Year

The little ones might not make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve, but who are we to say that they don’t deserve their own party? Port Discovery is providing just that with a countdown to noon for the youngsters. There will be plenty of activities before that, including watching a comedy show and the opportunity to play instruments and making your own confetti cannon. And if you want to capture the moment, there will be a New Year’s Eve backdrop for family photos.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets are $23.95

Merriweather Symphony of Lights: Midnight at 7

Merriweather Post Pavilion will be an all-in-one destination for families on New Year’s Eve. They can check out the Symphony of Lights holiday display and take in some earlier-in-the-evening fireworks. There will also be food trucks.

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Location: Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia)

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family four-pack. Children 3 and under are free.

The Charmery’s Kiddie Scoop Ball Drop

It’s a full-blown kiddie party at The Charmery Ice Cream Factory. There will be a popcorn bar, New Year’s ice cream flavors and glitter tattoos for the young ones to enjoy, but Union Craft Brewing will have beer for the parents to try, too. The “ball drop” will be at 8 p.m., so you can get the little ones (or maybe even yourself) home at a reasonable time.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the countdown to New Year’s at 8 p.m.

Location: The Charmery Ice Cream Factory (1700 W. 41 St., Suite 400)

Cost: Admission is free.

New Year’s Eve Duck Drop & Fireworks

Why drop a ball when you can drop a duck (not a real one) for the New Year? You read that right: Havre de Grace, the “decoy capital of the world,” will use a lighted waterfowl to celebrate 2024, followed by fireworks along the waterfront. The event is free and family-friendly, despite the late hour.

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Concord Point Park (700 Concord St. in Havre de Grace)

Cost: Free.

21-and-older events

New Year’s Eve Signature Dinner Cruise

You may not be a millionaire just yet, but City Cruises is giving you the chance to party like one. There will be a dinner buffet, live music and alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy as you check out views of Baltimore’s waterfront this New Year’s Eve.

Time: Board at 9 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor (561 Light St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $180.

BLK Swan NYE Dinner Party

BLK Swan is known for its nightlife dining experience, so why not go all out there for New Year’s Eve? You can try a prix fixe menu — with a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight — as the DJ spins popular songs. Hurry to book your reservation early.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: BLK Swan (1302 Fleet St.)

Cost: Ticket prices depend on if you want a table at the dinner party ($275 per person) or to stand in the bar area ($100).

NYE Live! at Power Plant Live!

Power Plant Live! is the place to be when you’re trying to party and it looks like Dec. 31 will be no different. There will be unlimited access to all bars, nightclubs and restaurants (including an open bar and buffet stations), as well as interactive entertainment including bull riding, line dancing, and ax throwing for an additional charge.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets start at $95.

Dan Deacon Ensemble New Years Eve Gala!

Baltimore-based recording artist and film composer Dan Deacon is hosting another New Year’s event at Ottobar with live performances from Jeremy Hyman, Mind On Fire and Devlin Rice. Unlike other events listed, you only need to be 18 or older to attend. Formal attire is requested and encouraged.

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

Location: Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Tickets are $35 for individuals and $65 for couples.