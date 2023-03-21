Is Iceland cold? Expensive? Safe? What to know before you travel.

Even in highly trafficked tourist areas, I generally felt I received a good value for what I spent. The country uses the Icelandic króna, or ISK, with $100 equaling about 14,000 ISK. While certain things — such as gas, which was about $8.60 per gallon — cost more in Iceland than they do in the U.S., overall prices are comparable or less than in Baltimore. Rooms at the Grandi by Center Hotels in Reykjavík, where I stayed, run $200 to $300 per night. A large seafood entree at a trendy local restaurant cost me under $25, less than you would pay at one of Baltimore’s foodie hot spots (and there’s no tipping).