Jumping off a bridge amid fall foliage: Discover West Virginia in a weekend

The organization of Bridge Day itself is phenomenal; they’ve had four decades to perfect it. At least 10 shuttle stops (a ride is $5 cash) are on both sides of the New River Gorge Bridge, so no matter where you are staying or coming from you will have easy access to them. There are even color-coded wristbands so you know which shuttle to get on when the day is over. The bridge itself is shut down to traffic for the whole day, so vendors with food, drinks and crafts line the way to where the BASE jumping happens. I had no issues navigating my way to or from the bridge and back to my car.