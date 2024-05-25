The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

There are 23 indoor and outdoor public pools in Baltimore, which provide a much-needed place to cool off in the heat of the summer. The city’s park pools are opening this weekend, so I thought it was perfect timing to feature three unique real estate listings near Baltimore pools, ranging in price from $465,000 to $515,000.

Nicely updated rowhouse in Highlandtown

Located a block from Patterson Park, this home has been expertly renovated by Chance Development. Inside, the interiors are bright and modern. In the living room, enjoy hardwood floors, tray ceilings and painted brick. There’s an open dining area, and behind it, an impressive kitchen with two-toned cabinetry and a quartz waterfall island with seating. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own newly renovated bathroom. A finished lower level contains two additional bedrooms, which could also be used as a home office or family room, and a third full bathroom.

The home has a second-story deck off one of the bedrooms and a parking pad out back for easy parking. It’s located a block from Patterson Park, a public park with miles of walking paths, a dog park, a recreation center, an ice skating rink and the iconic Patterson Park Observatory, also known as the Pagoda. The park is also home to one of the city’s park pools, which is expected to reopen this year after a significant renovation.

The details:

Address: 338 S. Robinson St.

338 S. Robinson St. List price: $465,000

$465,000 Four bedrooms, three bathrooms (1,386 square feet)

(1,386 square feet) Agent: Samantha Chance, Revol Real Estate

Colorful duplex with large backyard in Hampden

Inside this Hampden duplex, enjoy hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, and an updated kitchen and bathrooms. The home opens to a modern living room, with a dining area behind it. At the back of the house is a large kitchen, updated in 2020 with butcher block counters, a farmhouse sink and white cabinetry. A laundry room and half bathroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bright primary bedroom features a modern en suite bathroom.

A large fenced yard provides space to garden, relax and entertain. There’s also off-street parking for three cars. Roosevelt Park is less than a half mile away, with a skate park, playing fields, and one of the only city park pools with plenty of shade from the surrounding trees. You can also walk to the restaurants and shops on the Avenue.

The details:

Address: 3725 Falls Road

3725 Falls Road List price: $399,900

$399,900 Three bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (1,372 square feet)

(1,372 square feet) Agent: Christina Dudley, Dudley | Roan Home Team

Modern rowhouse with a rooftop deck in Riverside

This Riverside home is nicely updated and move-in ready.

The home opens to a living room, with tray ceilings and exposed brick. It flows nicely to a dining area and a beautifully updated kitchen. Enjoy quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms, including the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The finished lower level contains two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom.

A rooftop deck offers stunning water and city views. There’s also a parking pad for stress-free parking. The home is located two blocks from historic Riverside Park, which was recently renovated and expanded and contains one of the city’s park pools.

The details: