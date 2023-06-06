In two weekends of curfew enforcement in Baltimore, only two kids have come to late-night centers

Over two weekends under a reinstated youth curfew, only two kids have come into Baltimore’s city-managed youth centers so far, a result that officials from Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration touted Monday night as evidence of the controversial policy’s effectiveness.

Neither of the two kids who have come into the city-managed centers since enforcement began on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend have been transported in the city’s shuttle service, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson told council members nearing the end of an almost three-hour budget hearing Monday night. Instead, they walked into the centers on their own.

The public safety head also noted that in the two weekends since the city’s longstanding curfew went back into effect, no one young enough to be subject to the policy have been shot — a reprieve from the city’s recent surge in teen gun violence. That and the fact that the city hasn’t had to pick up kids and take them to centers late at night is a sign the curfew policy is convincing kids to go home, Jackson said.

“Quite frankly, that has everything to do with the level of messaging that we put in place,” said Jackson, who pointed to a wall-to-wall effort officials undertook ahead of Memorial Day weekend to distribute 80,000 informational fliers to students, send out mass texts and robocalls to city residents and broadcast curfew plans through local media.

Councilman Mark Conway, who raised questions about the curfew near midnight during Monday’s hearing, responded positively to the administration’s reports on implementation of the policy so far. But he added he hopes to see more data on the number of kids the city is communicating with through its outreach staff, and how the number of kids out beyond curfew is fluctuating each night.

Scott first announced the city would reinstate enforcement of its youth curfew, which applies to residents ages 16 and younger, after an Inner Harbor shooting in a crowd of teenagers injured two. And while he has faced criticism from advocates and researchers about the effectiveness of the policy and potential for a disproportionate impact on Black kids, he pushed ahead with an approach that emphasizes social services while aiming to minimize teen interactions with police.

Kids found out after curfew can be brought to one of two late-night centers staffed by social service providers and non-law enforcement city employees, but only if they consent to being taken there. Officials have targeted enforcement of the policy at three popular gathering spots in the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Federal Hill, and deployed four specially-marked shuttles to roam neighborhoods in search of kids out after hours.

City Administrator Faith Leach recounted her experience helping to staff the city’s curfew response over Memorial Day weekend, first working a late-night center Friday night, then going to the Inner Harbor the following night. Leach said the team in the Inner Harbor reached “dozens” of young people who had gathered the second night of the holiday weekend, estimating she spoke with close to 40 kids.

“What I will tell you is that young people were very receptive,” Leach said. And the city administrator stressed that the late-night centers are just part of the city’s overarching strategy for reinstating curfew, a plan that also tries to connect kids with resources and safe events. Close to 350 young people came out for a free, city-sponsored event the Saturday night of Memorial Day weekend, she estimated.

“This is not just about a center, nor is it about vans, right?” she said. “This is a pretty comprehensive strategy.”

This story will be updated.