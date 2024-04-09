The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Democrat penned the measures into law during a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday, one day after the 90-day legislative session ended.

With the 2024 Maryland General Assembly in the books, Gov. Wes Moore signed the first of hundreds of bills into law, including an act that would temper the economic impact of a devastating bridge collapse.

The Democrat penned the measures into law during a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday, one day after the 90-day legislative session ended and two weeks after a cargo ship slammed into the support pier of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending the superstructure tumbling into the Patapsco River.

The loss of life and blow to the state’s economic and transportation infrastructure sparked immediate legislative action. An emergency bill leaders pushed through the lawmaking process in response was the first Moore signed.

“The PORT Act is a broader effort to uplift the hard-working people of the state of Maryland and provide them with the support that they deserve,” he said. The acronym stands for the Maryland Protecting Opportunities and Regional Trade Act.

The law creates a scholarship fund for the children of the construction workers who died when the bridge fell, aids workers unemployed by the port’s unavailability, and helps affected businesses.

Moore told the room of several dozen people there to witness him sign bills that he had just come back from a meeting on Capitol Hill to discuss bridge salvage and rebuilding efforts. He stood with Maryland’s congressional delegation as they announced their bipartisan support to expedite federal transportation funds.

President Joe Biden has pledged the federal government will pay for the bridge, but that promise means Congress must act.

The bipartisan cohort were “collectively standing together and saying that in this moment, Maryland is going to do its part,” he said. “But we have to understand what happened two weeks ago, it was not a Maryland catastrophe; this is a national catastrophe.”

Moore thanked local partners, including Mayor Brandon Scott, who attended the bill signing: “We could not be here without you.”

The bill crafted and rushed through the last weeks of session will incentivize businesses to stay in Maryland, ease work search requirements unemployment recipients and lower unemployment insurance for employers.

Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller stand before a crowd gathered for the bill signing ceremony following the conclusion of the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session at the Maryland State House on Tuesday, April 9, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Moore thanked his General Assembly partners, House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, calling them two of the most ”remarkable constitutional officers that the state could possibly ask for” before handing the podium to Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Miller championed legislative efforts to keep highway workers safe by expanding the state and local government’s use of work zone speed cameras. She said protecting road workers was a “moral imperative.” After reckless speeding led to the deaths of six highway workers in 2023 the state moved to increase work zone protections.

In the last days of the legislative session, Ferguson said that the General Assembly, despite their different ideas, came together to meet their goals.

“This session, we responded to the moment, and we protected Marylanders’ futures,” Ferguson said.

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones speaks to a crowd gathered for the bill signing ceremony following the conclusion of the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session at the Maryland State House on Tuesday, April 9, in Annapolis, Maryland. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Jones applauded the work of the General Assembly to “secure Maryland’s financial future” by passing the budget; funding educational reforms through 2027; investing in transportation projects; prioritizing the rehabilitation of children in passing juvenile justice reforms and providing assistance to port workers and businesses.

She ended her remarks by saying: “Let’s get these bills signed,” kicking off a long assembly line of paper passing, handshaking and picture taking.

After signing the PORT Act, Moore signed laws to expand the list of cancers firefighters can claim are related to working with toxic chemicals on workers compensation claims. Another measure gives paid leave to state employees while they’re serving in the National Guard. Other service-related bills signed will protect election workers from harassment and ease pathways to employment for military spouses.

Moore signed a bill to rename the port the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore. Former Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich attended to witness the port being named after one of his mentors, Moore said.

The governor applauded the success of key initiatives that passed with bipartisan cooperation. He said his administration had reached their four main goals, to make Maryland safer, more competitive, more affordable and a state that serves.