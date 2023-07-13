The Miami Heat are guaranteeing Haywood Highsmith’s $1.9 million salary for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Highsmith’s agent, Jerry Dianis, confirmed the news to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision was expected for Highsmith, the Baltimore native who says he learned to play with an edge in the city, because he has a low salary figure and will be competing for a spot in the Heat’s rotation next year. Miami could’ve waived Highsmith before Saturday’s deadline to avoid guaranteeing his salary or delayed the guaranteed date in his contract with amended language. Now, he gets a guaranteed deal on Saturday — and security.

Highsmith, who played at Archbishop Curley, is set to be a restricted free agent next summer if the Heat extend a $2.38 qualifying offer. If not, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Highsmith didn’t get consistent playing time for the Heat this season but had flashes of playing a solid role for the Heat with his 3-point shooting and defense. He appeared in 54 games for Miami (11 starts), averaging 4.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.

Highsmith, who went undrafted out of Division II Wheeling University, had a breakout game for the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, recording 18 points and two steals in 23 minutes. He played sparingly the rest of the series, however, as Miami adjusted its rotation.

Notably, Highsmith also scored 15 points off the bench for the Heat against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the season, Highsmith told reporters at exit interviews his hope for next season is to have a bigger role.

“I definitely want a bigger role,” Highsmith said. “I think for me, this offseason is big for me just to keep getting better, being more confident. I’m a defender first, keep shooting the open threes, keep developing my shot. Also, just putting the ball on the floor more and making plays, I think I can do some more of that. And just show more development as far as that.”

Highsmith, who originally joined Miami on a 10-day contract, was one of a few undrafted gems to play a key role for the Heat last season. As they look to build upon their impressive run to the Finals as a No. 8 seed, he’ll play an important role for another season.