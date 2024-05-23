The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

CHICAGO — John Means is headed back to the injured list, continuing a series of setbacks that have marred the better part of the last two years.

The Orioles placed the southpaw on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left forearm strain, one day after his start against the St. Louis Cardinals was cut short because of elbow discomfort. At the time, manager Brandon Hyde said Means would undergo testing to determine the severity, but any elbow discomfort for Means is worrisome, given his history.

To replace Means, the Orioles called up right-hander Jonathan Heasley.

Means underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2022 and missed the rest of the season. A back strain during his recovery set his return back further, but Means stepped on the mound again late in 2023. However, before an expected start in the postseason, Means suffered elbow soreness and was left off the American League Division Series roster.

The Orioles slow-played Means’ buildup this winter, hoping extra rest would allow his elbow to fully heal. Once Means returned early this month, he pitched well. But on Wednesday, Means’ velocity was down and Hyde said the starting pitcher’s appearance would have ended after three innings, even before a rain delay swept in.

“That was disappointing,” Hyde said Wednesday. “I could tell something wasn’t right and that he was trying to gut through it. But he did feel some elbow soreness. We are hoping for the best.”

Between 2022 and 2024, Means has thrown 52 1/3 innings.

The velocity decline Means exhibited in St. Louis was the first indication something was amiss. His fastball averaged 88.9 mph, about two miles per hour slower than his usual heater. He shook out his arm, and the MASN broadcast showed Means heading into the dugout between innings with pitching coach Drew French.

With Means’ injury, Baltimore’s plans for a six-man rotation during a gauntlet of games in June likely falls by the wayside. Left-hander Cole Irvin, who pitched out of the bullpen recently, will likely take Means’ rotation spot. And Heasley, who owns a 0.45 ERA in 20 innings for Triple-A Norfolk, could take the long relief role.

The Orioles floated a six-man rotation because of the glut of starters at their disposal, as well as a stretch that features 30 games in 31 days. Without Means in the fold for the time being, Baltimore still has a strong five-man rotation: Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Grayson Rodriguez and Irvin. Right-hander Tyler Wells, recovering from his own elbow predicament in Florida, may eventually be an option as well.

The Orioles also have minor league starting depth with Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott. Povich holds a 2.08 ERA and McDermott’s ERA is 3.77, and they each have two of the best strikeout rates in Triple-A.

Baltimore Banner reporter Danielle Allentuck contributed to this report.