The Orioles and Ravens are each donating $5 million to help with the recovery from the March 26 Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Through the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund, the Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises are making the donations to support “families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities” impacted by the tragedy, which killed six construction workers.

Throughout the Orioles’ first week of play, they have welcomed first responders to Camden Yards, such as members of the dive teams that rescued two construction workers. They also welcomed the officers who helped to close the bridge to traffic, part of a swift response to the cargo ship’s mayday call that helped save lives.

“The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested,” said Orioles owner David Rubenstein in a statement. “Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business.”

Added Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: “Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.”

The Baltimore Community Foundation has been in place since 1972. To donate to the Key Bridge fund, visit this site.