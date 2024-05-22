The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he is “2-something” pounds right now. That not-so-specific number could range from 200 to 299 pounds, but he looks like he’s closer to the beginning of that range.

In his first press conference of the Ravens’ voluntary organized team activities, coach John Harbaugh said he really doesn’t care what that number is, as long as it’s under 250. He didn’t suggest or request that Jackson come in at a certain weight. He trusts that his star quarterback, the reigning NFL MVP, knows what’s best for him.

In a video released this month by Complex Sports, Jackson said he was around 205 pounds, down from 215 last season and 230 in 2022.

After his first day of OTAs (he did not participate Tuesday), Jackson explained that his goal was to be more mobile — and it worked. As he moved around with his teammates for the first time since the team was knocked out of the playoffs with an AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson said “heck yeah,” he felt lighter on his feet and more agile.

How did he do it?

“Imma charge for that,” Jackson joked. “People be doing these little plans and stuff, and they still be having their weight on them — not to offend anyone, nothing like that — but you got to pay for [my plan].”

Ravens defensive players get ready to run drills during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Run, King, run

This wasn’t just a reunion among teammates after a spring away from the facility. It was a time to welcome new faces who were added by the draft, by trade or in free agency. The most notable of them? Longtime Tennessee Titans running back Derrick “King” Henry.

Based on early interactions and impressions, Jackson likes the signing.

Stepping back from the mic, Jackson mimicked taking a snap and handing off the ball to an imaginary Henry.

“Go, big guy! Go!” he said, acting out their interactions during practice reps. “I’m cheering like a fan.”

Henry is certainly a “big guy.” He is listed at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds. But Henry’s size doesn’t sacrifice speed or agility. He’s a formidable opponent, one Ravens coaches are glad they no longer have to stop.

Practices aren’t full speed or full contact, but Henry seems explosive to Jackson.

Harbaugh has been just as impressed with what he’s seen from Henry off the field. His reputation as a hard worker preceded him, and he’s proven it since signing with Baltimore. He goes hard in the weight room, asks questions in meetings and isn’t afraid to text his coaches at night as he adjusts to a new team for the first time since he was drafted.

Trust the vets

The Ravens had nearly perfect attendance for the optional practices. In the past, Harbaugh has said he doesn’t mind if veterans continue their offseason work away from the facility, and many of the absences were veterans.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is going into his 10th season and has a year with Todd Monken’s offense to his credit, was not in attendance. Safety Marcus Williams, who’s going into his eighth year, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (11th), kicker Justin Tucker (13th) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (6th) were also absent.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (8th year) was present, although he did not dress and watched from the side. Defensive tackles Rayshad Nichols and Bravvion Roy also were not participants at OTAs.

A few others dressed but participated in a limited capacity.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who spent last year’s training camp and the start of the season recovering from foot surgery, spent some of the drills on the side talking to coaches. He also wandered onto a different field at times and did not participate in seven-on-seven work. The team’s other starting cornerback, Brandon Stephens, participated at times but had limited reps at seven-on-sevens.

Outside linebacker Joe Evans runs a drill during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Missing new faces

There were a few rookies and new players who were not present.

Undrafted free agent safety Beau Brade was at rookie camp but did not participate due to injury. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick, tweaked his hamstring at rookie camp and was not present. Running back Keaton Mitchell, an undrafted rookie last season, is coming back from an ACL injury.

Other missing players included undrafted free agent quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Deonte Harty, a free agent signing.

Ooutside linebacker Odafe Oweh takes part in OTAs. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

It takes time

None of the drafted rookies lined up with the starters in seven-on-sevens, but Harbaugh said that doesn’t rule them — or anyone else — out.

The rookies worked alongside the veterans in individual drills and a few formation drills before splitting off when seven-on-sevens started.

As a result, Roger Rosengarten wasn’t along the first offensive line and Nate Wiggins wasn’t practicing with the starting cornerbacks (not that they practiced much anyway). But we’re more than three months from the start of the season, and they have a chance to make a case for themselves.

Harbaugh used Stephens as an example of why you shouldn’t take much stock in who’s getting what reps. He said Stephens was extremely focused on doing all the little things right. He explained that sometimes worrying about being correct slows your reaction time.

Then, suddenly, Stephens got comfortable with the “right things” but also learned how to play without worrying about them. And Stephens had a breakout year.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t know what guys are going to look like.”

So Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele, depth pieces from last season, and Josh Jones, a veteran signing, might get more time protecting Jackson during OTAs, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be in those roles come training camp.

As for what he’s looking for, Harbaugh said, without competition, these guys are “competing against themselves.”

“There’s competition against assignment, footwork, timing,” Harbaugh said. “Competition against conditioning, football shape, doing things the right way, technique.”