As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads into uncharted territory, he’s getting his favorite target back.

Veteran tight end Mark Andrews has missed nine weeks with an ankle injury after being hurt on a hip-drop tackle in the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He underwent surgery and returned to the practice field during the Ravens bye week in the first round of playoffs. Andrews was then designated to return ahead of the divisional-round game against the Houston Texans and was labeled questionable on the team’s injury report.

On Friday, two days before the Ravens’ first AFC championship game of the Jackson era, the Ravens activated Andrews off injured reserve.

Drafted in 2018, Andrews came into the league at the same time as Jackson. From the start, he was one of Jackson’s favorite target. He finished every year since 2019 as one of the top-two Ravens in receiving yards. He was the leading receiver this season until his injury. Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. have since passed him, but he’s still top-3 despite missing eight games.

In Andrews’ absence, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely emerged as a reliable and dynamic target who said he was playing for Andrews, who he sees as an older brother. Andrews has not been surprised by Likely’s rise.

“[Likely] has a natural feel for the game by himself,” Andrews said. “Just being there, supporting him, being a good teammate, that’s all I can do; let him shine – do his thing. It’s been awesome to see.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton said it’s interesting that Likely is technically the backup to Andrews yet he’s, in Hamilton’s opinion, one of the top tight ends in the league.

Although the team always knew they had two weapons in Andrews and Likely, they did not see much success with two-tight end sets.

“Sure,” offensive coordinator Todd Monkey said when asked if Likely’s emergence has changed how he thinks of things. “I think all that figures in. How well [Likely]’s played and then, leading up to each [week] — like last week — or leading up to this week, how Mark has practiced, that all leads into ... [It’s] at every position really — who’s healthy, how do we anticipate that fitting into our game plan, how can we incorporate them.”

Coach John Harbaugh did not want to say Thursday whether or not Andrews will play. But whenever he’s ready, Jackson said: “We are waiting on him.”