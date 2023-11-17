Chase Wilkens embodies the resilience of St. Frances’ season

“It’s Senior Day, and I love where we are as a team right now,” Hailemariam says. “You’re having fun, and we’re out of the storm. You’re also locked in and holding each other accountable. Tonight, I want us to maintain our integrity of the game. We can enjoy it and celebrate it, but we can do it the right way. They talked a whole lot of shit, so on the field when they say something, just say, ‘God bless you’ and ‘Merry Christmas.’ I want our play in between those lines to be all the talking we do tonight. Am I clear?”