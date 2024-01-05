A judge on Friday scheduled a hearing for March 7 to determine whether five people who are charged in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn will stand trial together.

Two of the defendants, Tristan Jackson and Aaron Brown, both 18, appeared before Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland, who scheduled the hearing. They’re each charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, riot and related offenses.

A 17-year-old who’s accused of pulling a gun out of a bag hours before the shooting and charged with possession of a regulated firearm and related offenses has been ordered to stand trial as an adult.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Dunty, chief of the Homicide Division, said two teens are scheduled to appear in February for hearings to determine whether their cases will be transferred to the juvenile justice system.

Dunty said the state has so far turned disclosed more than 12,000 pages of documents and more than 1,000 videos.

The shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. on July 2, 2023, in the Brooklyn Homes housing project, where hundreds of people had gathered for an annual celebration. Brooklyn Day featured dancing, pony rides and snowballs.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, an honors student who’d recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 18.

Kylis Fagbemi, a forklift operator at Amazon and Kohl’s who dreamed of becoming a traveling ultrasound technician, died at a hospital. He was 20.

Baltimore Police later released a 173-page report that outlined its internal investigation into the case, which found that officer indifference and a system of failures prevented the city from taking action in the hours before the shooting.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller is set to preside over the hearing.