A man has been convicted in the killing of Christopher Michael Wright, a father who was beaten in front of his Brooklyn Park home last May after refusing a demand to produce his son to resume a school fight.

Trevor Garrett Taylor, 26, of Glen Burnie, pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and fighting in public. A manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years.

Christopher Wright and Tracy Karopchinsky had been together for 13 years. The Brooklyn Park man died Saturday May 20, 2023 after a fight the night before in front of their home. (Courtesy of Tracy Karopchinsky)

On May 19, authorities say, Wright’s 14-year-old son was involved in an altercation with another 14-year-old boy, Taylor’s nephew, at school.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, Taylor, his nephew, another man and two other boys arrived at Wright’s residence on West Arundel Road to find him gardening outside. Taylor insisted that his nephew and Wright’s son continue their altercation, warning that he would enter their house forcibly if Wright declined, according to the complaint.

In response, police said, the 43-year-old Wright punched Taylor in the face as one of Wright’s sons and the other man joined the confrontation.

The fight between Wright and Taylor moved to the street, between two parked cars. Taylor seized both of Wright’s legs, resulting in Wright’s head hitting the pavement as he fell backward, the complaint states. Taylor then punched Wright in the face four more times before eventually stepping away, police said.

Wright was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center with a severe head injury; he died the following night.

An autopsy determined that the head injury Wright sustained in the fall led to his death.

Wright is survived by his fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, and their three sons.

Taylor was arrested in July and was charged with one count of manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of fighting in public, or affray.

His attorney was not available for comment Friday.

A sentencing hearing for Taylor has been set for Oct. 25 before Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack.

Hugo Kugiya contributed to this report