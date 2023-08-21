A man who’s charged in connection to the mass shooting in Brooklyn in which 30 people were shot — two of them fatally — will be held without bail, a judge ruled on Monday.

District Judge Catherine Chen ordered Tristan Jackson, 18, of Hillen, to remain incarcerated on seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses. He appeared for a bail review hearing in the District Court of Maryland in Baltimore.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in the shooting, which happened on July 2 on Gretna Court in the Brooklyn Homes housing project. People were holding an annual block party called Brooklyn Day.

Hundreds of people were at the celebration, and police believe that more than a dozen guns were fired.

Baltimore Police arrested Jackson last week when he was on the 300 block of North Gay Street at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.