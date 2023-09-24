Arts

Photo Gallery: Artscape returns to Baltimore

Kaitlin Newman

Published 9/24/2023 6:22 p.m. EDT

Attendees congregate along Charles Street at Artscape in Baltimore on Friday. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Artscape, the largest free outdoor arts festival in America, came back to Baltimore this weekend after a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 shutdown and disagreements between city officials and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts over the direction of the festival.

Artscape used to be held in July but this year moved to the fall. While the heat didn’t come into play this year, weather still did thanks to Tropical Storm Ophelia. The storm caused the cancellation of Saturday events, leaving festival-goers with just Friday and Sunday to attend. And the crowds came, although BOPA doesn’t track how many people attend.

This after much controversy over who would perform and rescheduling of the festival over the past few months — Ja Rule declined to perform, then Kelly Rowland dropped off the lineup — festival organizers finally scheduled DJ Pee Wee, the alter ego of Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, to headline Friday night. .Paakperformed with other notable artists such as Nile Rodgers and Chic, Muni Long and Mighty Mark and Friends.

Spread out each year across the Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods and Station North Arts & Entertainment District, the festival also featured an artist marketplace, a film festival, a music and beer garden and a kidscape and teenscape.

Ben Stone takes a photo of his daughter Margalit Stone, 2, in a light fixture at Artscape. (Craig Hudson for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees congregate along Charles Street. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Outside of the Blinkatorium at Artscape in Baltimore, MD on September 22, 2023.

Artscape attendees check out the Blinkatorium. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Artscape attendees watch dancer Stephan McClellan of One Life Wonder perform on Friday. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Stephan McClellan of One Life Wonder performs at Artscape. (Craig Hudson for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees visit the Black Burner Project exhibit by Erin Douglas. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Thousands of attendees watch as Anderson Paak performs during Artscape in Baltimore, MD on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Baltimore Banner)

Thousands of attendees watch as Anderson .Paak performs. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Mighty Mark performs during Artscape. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Anderson Paak performs during Artscape in Baltimore, MD on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Baltimore Banner)

Anderson .Paak performs during Artscape. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Anderson Paak performs during Artscape in Baltimore, MD on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Baltimore Banner)

Thousands of attendees watch the Anderson .Paak show. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

The first Project Artscape, a fashion show, took place at Artscape on Sunday. Backstage was chaotic, with models getting hair and makeup done and designers putting the finishing touches on featured outfits. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A model wearing designer Yele Oladeinde walks the catwalk at Artscape on September 24, 2023.

A model wearing designer Yelé Oladeinde walks the catwalk. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Paola Rivera does makeup on Javon Roye. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People take shelter from the rain to watch the first Project Artscape fashion show. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Models dressed in Knwldg Couture line up backstage at Project Artscape. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Despite the scattered rain showers, people came out in droves to Artscape on September 24, 2023.

Despite the scattered rain showers, people came out in droves. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Nathan Corbett poses for a portrait. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A crying baby on stilts stops to throw a temper tantrum at Artscape on September 24, 2023.

A crying baby on stilts stops to throw a temper tantrum at Artscape. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Artist B.Lyte poses for a portrait. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A puppy wearts a raincoat at Artscape. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Einaton Amare cheers while the Greater Baltimore Church puts on a musicial performance and dance in the rain at Artscape on September 24, 2023.

Einaton Amare cheers while the Greater Baltimore Church puts on a musicial performance and dance in the rain. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)