After weeks of clouds and rain, the sun is finally peeking through — which means it’s time to explore Baltimore’s best al fresco experiences. Munch on wood-fired pizzas at Key Neapolitan, enjoy chic bites at Tark’s Grill or feast waterfront-style at Charly’s Waterfront in Essex. With mouthwatering food and great views, these spots prove dining outside is cooler than your living room. Time to eat out(side)!

Outdoor seating at Tark’s Grill in Timonium. (Chris Franzoni)

Tark’s Grill

2360 W. Joppa Road #116, Timonium

Dive into dining bliss at Tark’s Grill, right in the heart of fashionable Green Spring Station. This chic eatery offers delicious food, warm service and a courtyard perfect for shaded seating or tables in the sun. With an expansive menu and great shopping nearby, it’s a stylish spot for any meal. One of my fave bites? The blackened salmon BALT: pan-seared salmon, garlic aioli, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on potato toast with hand-cut fries.

A grapefruit rosemary crush from Charly’s Waterfront in Essex. (Chris Franzoni)

Charly’s Waterfront

2015 Turkey Point Road, Essex

Set sail for Charly’s Waterfront on Sue Creek in Essex, where a repurposed boathouse serves up casual delights. Dive into brisket burgers, wraps, tacos, pizzas and flavorful handhelds ranging from a meatball sub and ribeye cheesesteak to a street corn chicken sandwich made with crispy fried chicken, Mexican street corn, shredded slaw and queso blanco. With waterfront views and a laid-back vibe, it’s the perfect spot to anchor down with friends.

The view at Old Westminster Winery. (Chris Franzoni)

Old Westminster Winery

1550 Old Westminster Road, Westminster

Nestled in the rolling hills of Carroll County, Old Westminster Winery is a wine lover’s paradise. Enjoy their wines alongside wood-fired pizzas made with local ingredients. Indulge in curated cheese and charcuterie boards, fresh salads, soups and baked goods. The picturesque setting and delightful menu make it the perfect spot for a relaxing day out in the countryside.

Some of the outdoor options at Hampden Yards. (Chris Franzoni)

Hampden Yards

3601 Hickory Ave., Baltimore

Hampden Yards is the ultimate outdoor beer and cocktail garden off the Avenue in Hampden. Picnic tables and umbrellas are available, so you can bask in the sun or chill in the shade. Weekends get tasty with pop-ups from Big Softy, Soul Smoked BBQ and Underground Pizza Co. It’s the perfect spot to sip and soak up the Yards’ vibes while imbibing creative cocktails, which range from a passion fruit crush to a Nat-peral Spritz, their play on the aperol spritz made with Aperol and Naturdays beer.

Drinks from Key Neapolitan by Verde. (Chris Franzoni)

Key Neapolitan by Verde

1302 Key Highway, Baltimore

Head to Key Neapolitan by Verde on Key Highway for a unique experience. Nestled in a converted gas station, this truck with a wood-burning oven dishes out killer pizzas, including a “Bigg Mack” pie topped with American cheese, ground sirloin, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, pickles and their own homemade “burger sauce.” Gaze at blue skies while devouring epic bites on their turf or chill under tents while catching the game on outdoor TVs. If you need some shade, play pool in the garage bay. Pro-tip: For a sweet finale, hit up Crushed Velvet in the same lot for shaved ice.

Outdoor seating at The Oregon Grille in Hunt Valley. (Chris Franzoni)

The Oregon Grille

1201 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley

Saddle up for a delightful escape at The Oregon Grille in Maryland’s horse country. Have a gourmet meal on their expansive patio or sip cocktails at the chic outdoor bar. Satisfy your taste buds with everything from hand-cut steaks and a seafood tower to potato skins and caviar. And if it gets chilly at night, cozy up to one of the fine dining restaurant’s outdoor fireplaces as you take in the historic, picturesque setting.

The Milano sandwich from Pitango Bakery + Cafe in Fells Point. (Chris Franzoni)

Pitango Bakery + Cafe

903 S. Ann St., Baltimore

Ditch the home office and upgrade your remote work game at Pitango Bakery + Cafe in Fells Point. Inspired by classic Italian bakeries and sandwich shops, this waterfront gem offers delectable coffee, breakfast and lunch. Relax in the scenic vibes along the cobblestone streets as you watch boats sail by. Productivity never tasted so good.

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic, and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.