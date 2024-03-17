The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

When hunger strikes, nothing satisfies quite like a sandwich. But why settle for the same old BLTs? Brace yourself for a flavor dive into a world of gourmet sandwiches that’ll tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more. From BRD’s sassy Bmore Bird to Thames Street Oyster House’s decadent lobster roll, I’m stacking up the flavors for a feast you won’t forget. Get ready to sink your teeth into a sandwich safari across Baltimore’s tastiest spots.

Thames Street Oyster House’s New England lobster roll. (Chris Franzoni)

New England lobster roll at Thames Street Oyster House

1728 Thames St., Baltimore

Dive into decadence with Thames Street Oyster House’s New England lobster roll, a Baltimore favorite that’ll have your taste buds singing sea shanties. Hot tail, claw and knuckle lobster meat are nestled in a split-top bun and served with beurre monté, a buttery bliss made using high-temperature cooking techniques that keep the sauce consistently creamy.

Ekiben’s neighborhood bird sandwich is a Baltimore staple. (Chris Franzoni)

Neighborhood bird at Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Get ready to flock to flavor town with Baltimore’s finest: the neighborhood bird. Bury your beak into a Taiwanese curry fried chicken thigh perched on a nest of spicy sambal mayo, pickles and fresh herbs. Whether you like your feathers ruffled with heat or prefer a milder melody, this sandwich from Ekiben is sure to make you chirp with delight.

The limited availability boujee burger at Fuzzies. (Chris Franzoni)

Boujee burger at Fuzzies Burgers

Food truck (location is updated weekly on Instagram)

Revel in the rare delight of the Boujee Burger at Fuzzies Burgers, a joint creation between Fuzzies and yours truly, EatMoreBeMore. Devour the decadence that is an A5 wagyu patty smothered in lavish truffle fondue and topped with freshly shaved truffles. But here’s the catch: It’s not always on the menu, and even when it is, this luxury is only available in very limited quantities. Stay tuned to their social media for updates on the sandwich and the truck’s whereabouts.

Loch Bar’s Chesapeake club. (Chris Franzoni)

Chesapeake club at Loch Bar

240 International Drive, Baltimore

At Loch Bar, the Chesapeake club is a colossal creation that boasts layers of flavor. A succulent crab cake, zesty shrimp salad and crispy fried oysters are topped with garlic aioli, tomato, applewood smoked bacon and Gruyère and sandwiched between three layers of toasted white bread. With spring weather approaching, I recommend enjoying it al fresco on the patio while soaking in waterfront views.

The white truffle lamb cheesesteak from Riverside Taphouse. (Chris Franzoni)

White truffle lamb cheesesteak at Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St., Baltimore

Who says sandwiches can’t be luxurious? Savor succulent lamb smothered in white truffle cheese, complemented by caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula and herb aioli, all hugged by a Dough Boy Fresh Co. pretzel sub roll at Riverside Taphouse. This South Baltimore neighborhood gem is a symphony of flavors that’ll leave you salivating for more.

A meatball sub from DiPasquale’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Meatball sub at DiPasquale’s

3700 Toone St., Baltimore

Treat yourself to a handheld masterpiece with DiPasquale’s meatball sub. Picture this: homemade meatballs swimming in a tangy tomato sauce, nestled within a rustic bread loaf, oozing with your choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese. It’s a two-handed affair that promises messy, meaty goodness.

A variety of fried chicken sandwiches from BRD. (Chris Franzoni)

Bmore BRD at BRD

Federal Hill (1104 S. Charles St.) and R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Feeling peckish? The Bmore BRD is a crispy creation of fried chicken kissed with dill pickles, a sprinkle of Old Bay and BRD sauce. Fly by the eatery’s Federal Hill or Remington (at R. House) locations for this Baltimore classic. With a variety of flavors to choose from, including sesame BBQ and sweet chili options, BRD is your go-to for cluckin’ good eats. Don’t believe me? Check out their Instagram (which I help curate).

Duck Duck Goose’s croque madame is only available at lunch. (Chris Franzoni)

Croque madame at Duck Duck Goose

814 S. Broadway

Brunch aficionados, rejoice: Duck Duck Goose presents the croque madame, a twist on a Parisian classic, only available during brunch hours. Indulge in layers of savory ham draped in rich black truffle Mornay sauce, caviar and an over-easy egg. It’s a decadent affair that requires many napkins, and will have you saying “Oui, oui.”

A smash burger submerged in cheese at The Worthington. (Chris Franzoni)

Smash burger at The Worthington

2900 O’Donnell St.

The Worthington has created a culinary innovation with its smash burger, a dish that’s as bold as it is delicious. Imagine a juicy patty smashed to perfection, then served face-down in a decadent pool of cheese fondue. It’s a game-changer in burger bliss, perfectly complementing the lively atmosphere of this Canton tavern and sports bar.

Café Dear Leon’s tamago sandwich. (Chris Franzoni)

Tamago sando at Café Dear Leon

2929 O’Donnell St.

Get ready to egg-sperience a taste sensation like no other with Café Dear Leon’s tamago masterpiece. This Japanese-inspired delight boasts fluffy egg salad tucked between slices of pillowy bread. But here’s the egg-citing twist: Availability depends on their “bake schedule,” so plan accordingly to snag this scrumptious treat.

Stuggy’s crab mac and cheese hot dog, foreground. (Chris Franzoni)

Crab mac n cheese hot dog at Stuggy’s

Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Section 69) and 1928 Fleet St.

Yes, a hot dog is a sandwich. And you can score big with Stuggy’s crab mac n cheese version, a home run of flavor. Bite into a juicy frank crowned with jumbo lump crab, creamy macaroni and cheese and a sprinkle of Old Bay. It’s a grand slam best enjoyed at Orioles games (or Stuggy’s brick-and-mortar in Fells Point for nonsports fans).

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, resident, food fanatic and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.