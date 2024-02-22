Everybody in Baltimore may think they can spin tunes, but this weekend is the perfect opportunity for you to test that theory with Maryland Art Place’s DJ workshop. There are also more events for music lovers to enjoy, like a tribute to some of the memorable R&B singers of the ’80s or a performance by Peabody Conservatory graduate Roderick Demmings Jr. For those who might prefer a slightly quieter venue, there are still plenty of food, art and film-related activities for you to enjoy, as well.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Posters from the Odesa City Letters Project

Maryland Institute College of Art’s latest exhibit features posters from OdesaCityLetters, a museum in Ukraine focusing on lettering and graphics. The goal of the exhibit, which opened Monday and is on display through March 15, is to raise awareness about the war as the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country approaches. Attend the gallery opening and and lecture this Thursday and celebrate Odesa, Baltimore’s sister city. Visitors can purchase the displayed posters with a suggested donation, the proceeds of which will be sent back to OdesaCityLetters.

Time: The gallery opening is from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; the lecture is from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: MICA Brown Center in the 3rd floor graphic design gallery (1301 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Feb. 23

Roderick Demmings Jr.

Roderick Demmings Jr., an award-winning pianist and organist, will perform this weekend as part of Govans Presbyterian Church’s celebration of Black History Month. Demmings Jr. graduated from Peabody Conservatory at the Johns Hopkins University and has since traveled around the world, performing in places like Italy and South Africa. He also formed the arts ensemble #BlackMusicMatters, with the purpose of empowering the Black community through music.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Govans Presbyterian Church (5828 York Road)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? Yes.

’80s R&B Queens tribute

Singers Brigette Johnson and Angelica Baylor are performing some of the biggest hits from two 1980s R&B queens, Teena Marie and Stephanie Mills. Climb inside your time machine and sing your heart out to performances like “Never Knew Love Like This Before” and “Lovergirl.”

Time: 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Cost: Tickets are $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

Hidden Figures

In celebration of Black History Month, B&O Railroad Museum is hosting a free screening of the 2016 Oscar-nominated biographical film, “Hidden Figures.” Enjoy light refreshments you learn about Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan, three female African American mathematicians whose calculations helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space. Come before the screening and you’ll be able to explore the Roundhouse and go on a guided tour of the museum’s Underground Railroad exhibition.

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m., the guided tour starts at 5 p.m., and the film begins at 6:15 p.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Adrift

Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch’s works come to life in Happenstance Theater’s “Adrift.” Live music, comedy and puppetry bring this performance from the Middle Ages right to today’s audience. The performance will run through March 3.

Time: 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Cost: Regular-priced tickets are $25.

Family friendly? Yes.

Scratch Social

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a DJ? Now’s your chance: Maryland Art Place will let you play around with the proper equipment while learning how to spin and mix music at its Fun DJ Workshop. They’ll provide the laptop, controller and headphones as you sip on drinks and imagine yourself hyping up a crowd.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $27.50

Family friendly? Must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Exclusive Italian Wine Tasting

Enjoy the luxury of tasting several Italian wines at Verde Pizza in Canton. Each tasting consists of a two-ounce pour paired with gourmet offerings like homemade fresh mozzarella, shrimp puttanesca and, of course, pizza.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Verde Pizza Baltimore (641 South Montford Ave.)

Cost: Tickets cost $75.

Family friendly? Let’s leave the kids at home for this.