City Council confirms Richard Worley as Baltimore Police Commissioner

The Baltimore City Council confirmed the nomination of Richard Worley as police commissioner, capping off four months of interim service after former police head Michael Harrison abruptly resigned in June.

Mayor Brandon Scott tapped Worley, a homegrown veteran who first entered the agency more than two dozen years ago and climbed his way up the ranks, the same day he announced Harrison’s departure.

“We must strive for stability and continuity particularly as it relates to public safety in the city of Baltimore,” said City Council President Nick Mosby.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who represents Brooklyn Homes and was the lone no vote, said it is abundantly clear that the police department has multiple issues.

“It is my hope that my vote will be a force for change,” she said.

Other councilmembers referenced LaPere’s killing. “If BPD produces this type of performance again, with what happened in the past two weeks, I will call for his resignation,” said Councilman Eric Costello.

Scott’s decision to tap a veteran of the force instead of publicly conducting a national search has drawn criticism from some activist groups, including the Baltimore branch of the NAACP.

In a statement released ahead of Monday’s confirmation hearing, Rev. Kobi Little, the chapter’s president, said he remains profoundly concerned about the department’s response to “a violent predator at large in Baltimore, Brooklyn Day, and the recurring incidents of officers being arrested for crimes.”

“The missteps, mistakes, and miscalculations observed over recent months have had fatal and unacceptable consequences,” Little said.

The rest of the council votes to confirm Worley. Activists in the chambers decry the council’s decision. pic.twitter.com/EzV2vm1Bpk — emily sullivan (@emilyasullivan) October 2, 2023

The council had already held a three-hour committee hearing, during which Worley laid out his vision for the department and members of the public were invited to testify. The committee unanimously confirmed him, paving the way for Monday night’s vote. Tawanda Jones addressed the committee at the earlier hearing, expressing a lack of answers and closure in the killing of her brother Tyrone West, who died during a struggle with city police following a traffic stop in Northeast Baltimore.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

She attended the council meeting on Monday night, where activists held half a dozen posters telling the council to “VOTE NO ON WORLEY” and decried the council’s decision to confirm the commissioner.