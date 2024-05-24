The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

CHICAGO — The Orioles have another injury in their starting rotation. This time, it’s right-hander Dean Kremer who is headed to the 15-day injured list.

Kremer was diagnosed with a right triceps strain, the Orioles said, and the injured list placement is retroactive to Tuesday. Kremer pitched Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed five earned runs in four innings. Kremer was scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

The Orioles also optioned right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who was called up Thursday to replace the injured John Means. Heasley went on to allow four runs in the ninth inning of the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

To replace the pair, Baltimore promoted right-hander Dillon Tate and left-hander Nick Vespi. Tate was optioned April 29 after pitching 12 2/3 innings earlier this year; he did well in those innings, too, holding a 2.84 ERA. This is the third time Vespi has been up in the majors. He recently served as the 27th man of a doubleheader this week and pitched a scoreless frame.

Baltimore’s starting rotation has been in flux for some time now. Means was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday for a left forearm strain. Right-hander Tyler Wells is beginning to throw in Florida as he recovers from elbow discomfort. Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez also spent time on the injured list this year.

The Orioles could turn to right-hander Albert Suárez to fill Kremer’s gap in the rotation Saturday.