BOSTON — It’s time for a Holliday.

Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, will make his MLB debut for the Orioles on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. He will hit ninth and play second base.

Tony Kemp, who was signed to a one-year, $1 million major league deal just days before the season began, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

First pitch is 7:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and on radio on 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9 and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/ 101.5 FM. Those who do not live in the MASN region — which spans from North Carolina to Pennsylvania — can watch on MLB.TV as the free game of the day.

Holliday, the son of 15-year MLB veteran Matt Holliday, spent his childhood in major league clubhouses. He was drafted first overall in 2022 out of high school. He climbed through three levels in his first full season in 2023 and entered spring training, general manager Mike Elias said, with a chance to make the team.

Holliday did not end up making the cut. He was sent back to Triple-A to face more left-handed pitching and to gain experience at second base, a new position for him. He went 14-for-42 with two home runs in 10 games.

On Tuesday, Holliday was called up to the big leagues.

“Tonight, I want you to call your Dad and I want you to thank him for all the times he allowed you to come into the clubhouse, be on his pass list, hit with the big boys,” Norfolk manager Buck Britton said. “That’s pretty special and plays into a lot of what you’re about. The second thing I want you to tell him is now it’s time for him to ask you to be on Jackson Holliday’s pass list. You are going to the big leagues.”

The 20-year-old will wear No. 7, becoming the first Oriole since Cal Ripken Sr. to use that number.

He’s set to make his Camden Yards debut on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The first 15,000 fans age 15 and older will receive a commemorative T-shirt to mark the occasion.

