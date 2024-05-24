The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

CHICAGO — Anthony Santander looked over Jorge Mateo’s shoulder at an iPad in the Orioles dugout. Santander had just homered in the fourth inning against right-hander Mike Clevinger and, as they studied the screen, they were plotting a much-needed offensive eruption.

Mateo came to the plate a few batters later and cranked the longest homer of his career 434 feet — doing so with two runners on base. The three-run blast gave the Orioles a much-needed jolt after a dormant stretch in St. Louis that resulted in a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals.

One performance doesn’t wipe away the meager offensive outputs at large, but an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series was a rebound from Baltimore’s first sweep in about two years, even with a late-inning bullpen conundrum.

Baltimore’s offense has scuffled for much of May. Entering Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, the team batting average of .218 this month was the fourth lowest in the majors. The .280 on-base percentage was the third lowest.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles kept in games because of their pitching staff, and although right-hander Grayson Rodriguez wasn’t his best, he continued that trend. Rodriguez walked a career-high five batters and allowed a run each in the first and third innings. But, once his batters gave him a three-run lead in the fourth, Rodriguez cruised through the fourth and fifth innings.

Because of his elevated pitch count, that was as far as he’d go, ending at 94 pitches. Still, Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of eight starts this year.

Behind Rodriguez, the bullpen held steady until right-hander Jonathan Heasley — freshly promoted in place of left-hander John Means, who landed on the injured list — created a jam. Heasley allowed a run and loaded the bases before he was pulled for right-hander Yennier Cano. Cano promptly hit a batter, bringing home another run, before a two-run single left Heasley charged with four runs.

It left manager Brandon Hyde with no choice but to turn to closer Craig Kimbrel as the third pitcher of the inning, despite having begun with a six-run lead.

The game ended on a bizarre call from the umpire crew. Kimbrel induced an infield pop-up that Gunnar Henderson caught at short, evading Andrew Vaughn, the runner on second, with ease. Yet the crew called Vaughn out as well, ending the game

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The offense had provided enough cushion for even that late-inning collapse.

Baltimore’s offense has largely flowed through the bottom of its order. Including the three games in St. Louis, 12 of the 16 runs the Orioles have scored this road trip have been scored by their bottom three hitters. It continued Thursday with Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins reaching and scoring.

Mateo’s homer was a major blow, although Mountcastle’s offensive performance was a significant turnaround for one of several slumping batters. Mountcastle had managed two hits in his previous seven games. On Thursday, he recorded four — his first four-hit game since Aug. 3 and the first four-hit game for an Oriole this season.

Adley Rutschman drove in three runs, Austin Hays plated another and Gunnar Henderson walked three times as part of a resurgent offensive showing that was made tighter on the scoreline because of a ninth-inning pitching stumble.

Notes