A rogue drone briefly interrupted the AFC championship game between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The “administrative timeout” came shortly after the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first quarter. A drone was “interfering too close to the play,” CBS announcer Jim Nantz said.

The interruption to the game was brief — but it was not the first time players and fans at The Bank have dealt with unauthorized drones.

When the Ravens played the Bengals in November, officials intercepted five drones. Only one drone interrupted play when it flew over the seating bowl.

At the time, the vice president of safety and security for the stadium authority told The Banner that officials had spoken with the operators of the drones. Two drones were intercepted during a Nov. 12 loss to the Browns, and one was intercepted on Nov. 5 during the Ravens’ victory over the Seahawks.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it was investigating the drone that flew over the seating bowl during the Bengals-Ravens game.

The FAA cannot pursue criminal charges against unauthorized drone operators, but pilots who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines that exceed $30,000.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh in November said he saw the drones flying around the stadium.