A Baltimore Police detective survived after being shot in the chest on Friday, and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

The shootings happened in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street in the Fairfield Area in South Baltimore.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. were investigating a call from earlier in the week. He said a man fired at least 15 rounds at people but did not hit them.

Police, he said, were questioning a man when he quickly stood up, pulled out a gun, pointed it at officers and refused multiple commands to drop the gun.

“The officers did a phenomenal job,” Worley said. “Our officers did exactly as they’re trained, and the individual was shot. He had plenty of chances to drop the weapon. He could have cooperated.”

Worley said he was not sure who fired first.

The detective, he said, was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

“Luckily,” Worley said, “his protective vest saved his life.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said they were “extremely thankful and grateful that our officer was not severely injured in this incident.”

Scott said he and Worley spoke with the detective who was “in as good of spirits as you can be for someone who just got shot.”

“We want to thank him and his fellow officers for doing exactly what they should be doing,” Scott said. “They did their job tonight, putting themselves at risk. Because we will continue to focus on people recklessly using illegal handguns and shooting at people and will not allow that to be tolerated.”

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating.

This story will be updated.