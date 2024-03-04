A judge on Monday scheduled a three-week trial starting on Aug. 26 for Jason Billingsley, who’s accused of attacking a man and a woman and then killing a technology entrepreneur in Baltimore.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland set the date after consulting with Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock and Assistant Public Defender Jason Rodriguez, one of Billingsley’s attorneys, during a brief hearing.

Both sides are next set to appear for a motions hearing on July 18.

Billingsley, 32, of Sandtown-Winchester, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Pava LaPere, 26, of Mount Vernon, who started EcoMap Technologies when she was a student at the Johns Hopkins University. Her body was found on the roof of her apartment building on West Franklin Street, between North Eutaw and North Howard streets, on Sept. 25, 2023.

LaPere had been named to the Forbes “30 Under 30″ list in the category of social impact, and loved ones recalled her ambition and kindness. At least 200 people gathered for a vigil at the Washington Monument.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking life without the possibility of parole.

Several days before the killing, Billingsley held Jonte Gilmore and April Hurley hostage in the basement of a home in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police allege.

Billingsley, investigators assert, then sexually assaulted Hurley, cut her throat, poured gasoline on them and set the two on fire.

He’s charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, home invasion, arson and related offenses. He’s also facing a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

In a separate case, Billingsley faces charges in Baltimore County Circuit Court including illegal possession of a regulated firearm and theft. He’s scheduled to stand trial in that case on April 23, according to court records.

The Baltimore Banner does not identify people who report that they’re survivors of sexual assault without their permission. Hurley recently spoke to The Banner about her recollection of events and her recovery.

In 2015, Billingsley pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to first-degree sex offense for a sentence of 30 years in prison, with all but 14 years suspended, plus five years’ probation. He had enough good-time credits to trigger his mandatory release in 2022.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is backing legislation that would prevent people convicted of some sex crimes from automatically earning time off their sentences for good behavior. He testified in support of the Pava Marie LaPere Act.

One of Billingsley’s attorneys, Marguerite Lanaux, district public defender for Baltimore, testified in opposition to the proposal.

Billingsley is being held without bail in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, according to jail records.