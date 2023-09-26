Maryland AG names 8 alleged abusers hidden in Archdiocese of Baltimore sex abuse report

Following months of litigation that has played out under seal, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday released a new version of its 450-page report with less redactions that details decades of allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The new version of the report is embedded below.

Though the new version of the report contains fewer redactions, the names of five church leaders and two alleged abusers remain blacked out. The attorney general’s office reported that the identities of certain people will remain hidden while they appeal the previous ruling.

Depending on what happens with those appeals, the attorney general’s office reported that it “may release a further version of the report at a later time.”

The Baltimore Banner and The Baltimore Sun, in the meantime, identified the names of five church leaders and 10 alleged abusers whose names were redacted in the report:

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse had publicly called for the remaining names in the report to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

