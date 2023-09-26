Maryland AG names 8 alleged abusers hidden in Archdiocese of Baltimore sex abuse report

Published 9/26/2023 2:04 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/26/2023 2:35 p.m. EDT

Photo collage showing statue of man cradling infant in arms next to image of priest and boy sitting in pews reading Bibles, overlayed with variety of short and long white redaction boxes.
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday released a largely unredacted version of its more than 400-page report detailing decades of allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images and Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Following months of litigation that has played out under seal, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday released a new version of its 450-page report with less redactions that details decades of allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The new version of the report is embedded below.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. last month ruled that redactions could be lifted for 43 of 46 names that were blacked out in the interim report, which came out on April 5. He authorized the attorney general to release a new version of the document as soon as Sept. 26.

Though the new version of the report contains fewer redactions, the names of five church leaders and two alleged abusers remain blacked out. The attorney general’s office reported that the identities of certain people will remain hidden while they appeal the previous ruling.

Depending on what happens with those appeals, the attorney general’s office reported that it “may release a further version of the report at a later time.”

The Baltimore Banner and The Baltimore Sun, in the meantime, identified the names of five church leaders and 10 alleged abusers whose names were redacted in the report:

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse had publicly called for the remaining names in the report to be released.

Meanwhile, more people who experienced sexual abuse as children will be able to file lawsuits against institutions such as churches and schools as a result of a new law that takes effect on Sunday in Maryland. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has warned parishioners that could lead to “devastating financial consequencesor even bankruptcy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

dylan.segelbaum@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Archdiocese of Baltimore sex abuse report