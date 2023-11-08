9 great gift ideas to buy in Baltimore County

Not every holiday gift has to come from Amazon or a huge chain store. Many potential presents can be found in Maryland’s third-largest district. So before you go clicking on that contraption advertised on TikTok or simply picking out a gift card from the Target rack, take a look at what Baltimore County has to offer.
Better World Imaginarium
Toys from all around the country can be found in this Catonsville shop that specializes in high quality, unique and fun toys that promote learning and global awareness. One of them is the Next Station Tokyo. Players have to compete to redraw the subway lines in Japan’s capital. Kids should be at least 8 years old to play, but it’s adult-friendly too.
“There’s nothing worse than a kid playing a game that an adult can’t stand,” said store owner Lisa Swayhoover.
Soccer Post
Soccer Post in Towson not only has cleats, shin guards and soccer balls for your forward, midfielder or defender but it also sells apparel of the professional teams they may watch on TV. Christian Taylor, the store’s general manager, said they have a lot of jerseys from international teams.
Amanda Kelsea Holistic Spa and Boutique
If you want to offer someone peace and wellness, think about sending them to Amanda Kelsea Holistic Spa and Boutique in Middle River. It offers massages and manicures and sells heated neck wraps, candles and teas. Among the many gift options are the lavender and sage soaps designed to relax the muscles.
Route One Apparel
It isn’t Baltimore County-specific but if you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves having the Maryland flag on everything, Route One Apparel is your gold mine. The online store has clothes, jewelry, home decor and kitchenware with a Maryland spin. Its top sellers are the Maryland flag sequin jackets that come in the Baltimore Ravens purple and gold or the classic red, white, gold and black.
Plaza Art
The artists on your gift shopping list may enjoy stationery items from Rico Designs found at Art Plaza in Towson. Cindy Brohawn, the general manager suggested Sakura pencils, a couple of notebooks and a pencil pouch. The case is made from high quality polyurethane, according to Brohawn. The notebooks have soft covers and are conveniently sized for any artist on the go. The store also sells paint sets, canvases, picture frames and more.
Black Sheep Yarn Shop
Spools and spools of yarn are available for purchase at the Black Sheep Yarn Shop in Timonium, but owner Donna Weiner suggested this bag made of waxed cotton by the company Bamboo Hill as a gift. It can carry the supplies of any knitter or crocheter you may know. For more options, browse the shop’s gift section here.
Hanging on a Whim
Anyone looking to add some colorful decorations to their home could find something from Hanging on a Whim. Hanging on the walls in the Towson shop are colorful pieces of art that owner Brenda Carroll created herself. She makes almost everything spotted in the store, such as placemats for the kitchen table, a decorated wine bottle with LED lights on the inside and bright-colored paintings of animals. The store is located at 716B York Road.
QG Hunt Valley
For men who want to spruce up their wardrobe, a Barbour wax jacket from The QG in Hunt Valley could do it. The classy men’s store offers more than just clothes but an experience, according to Rusty Ortiz, a part-owner. He said customers can also purchase hair and face products, massages, facials, waxing and a membership. And its downtown location has a bar and restaurant. For a cheaper present, gift cards are also available.
Nova Man
Speaking of menswear, the Lutherville shop Nova Man, owned by the women’s clothing company Sassanova, has casual, fun and contemporary apparel, according to its website. Among its accessories that could make for a good gift are the Secrid mini wallets. They come in multiple colors and designs, hold six cards, and the aluminum “protects from bending, breaking and unwanted wireless communication,” the website states.
