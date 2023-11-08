9 great gift ideas to buy in Baltimore County

Toys from all around the country can be found in this Catonsville shop that specializes in high quality, unique and fun toys that promote learning and global awareness. One of them is the Next Station Tokyo. Players have to compete to redraw the subway lines in Japan’s capital. Kids should be at least 8 years old to play, but it’s adult-friendly too.

“There’s nothing worse than a kid playing a game that an adult can’t stand,” said store owner Lisa Swayhoover.