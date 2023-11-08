7 places to shop for the holidays in Sykesville and Carroll County

The Vine on Main

We’ve all got the friend or family member who insists they don’t want anything for the holidays. Maybe they feel that their house is too cluttered already, or maybe they just don’t know what to do with another novelty mug or a book they won’t actually read.

Have no fear. The best bet for a person like that is to get them something consumable — something they can enjoy and not worry about taking up space. If you’re in Carroll County, there’s no better place for that than The Vine on Main.

The shop specializes in beer and wine. It carries local brewers like DuClaw and Manor Hill, but also stocks big names from across the country like Schlafly and Blue Moon. The shop promises popular wine varietals like merlot and sauvignon blanc, but it also carries smaller batch wines and unique bottles like chocolate wine and dry rosé.

The Vine on Main carries fair-trade gifts, like jewelry, ornaments, tea and chocolate. The store’s owner, Ridia Dearie, said that if a gift in the store isn’t fair trade, then it’s from a local artist.

You could also sign your loved one up for the store’s Wine Club, which gets them 5 bottles of wine each month for $55 (plus tax). The Wine Club requires in-store pickup, so it might not work for non-local giving.

7615 Main Street in Sykesville, https://www.thevinesykesville.com