8 places to shop for holiday gifts in Baltimore City

If you’re on a budget and shopping for a reader, look no further than the Book Thing.

The massive Waverly warehouse is home to thousands of free — yes, free — books, made available to the public through donations and a host of volunteers.

But plan wisely: Book Thing will be open for only two days before the holidays: Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.; patrons can arrive at the warehouse and sign up for a timed entry. If you’re faced with a wait, Peabody Heights Brewery and the 32nd Street Farmers Market are just down the block; the latter only operates on Saturdays.

If you’re looking for a specific book, you’ll need to be prepared to search through the shelves. “We move such a large volume of books that it is difficult for us to keep track of what we have,” the Book Thing’s FAQ section reads. “Come look for yourself! Our volunteers can point you in the right direction. Besides, the search is half the fun — who knows what else you might find!”

We have tons of additional bookstore recommendations in mind if you’re looking for something more specific, and we’re happy to share our favorites if you send us an email. Just be prepared to use your wallets there.

3001 Vineyard Lane, Baltimore