If you have kids, chances are they have too much stuff. Perhaps this year, rather than arming them with more Legos to scatter across the floor, you’d like to give them an experience. Young Chefs Academy, located a few blocks off Main Street, offers KinderCooks classes for children as young as 4, Junior Chefs for those 7+ and Senior Chefs for 12+ ($40 for non-members). Or sign up little Aiden and Olivia for workshops on topics such as farm-to-table cooking and holiday cooking decorating ($45). Now it’s time to make Mommy brunch, kids!

130 N. Bond St. # 101