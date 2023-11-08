Bearing Gifts

For the vintage lover or someone who wants a taste of nostalgia this holiday season, Kathy Warshauer, the owner of Bearing Gifts in Savage Mill, recommends popping into her store. From vintage collections to new clothes, jewelry, fragrances and even collectible sports items, Warshauer says her store has it all. The holiday collection features vintage and new Christmas ornaments, and collectible ’70s, ‘80s and ‘90s Kentucky Derby glassware, along with vintage glassware for sports teams. Warshauer has been collecting vintage items for 45 years by scouting at shows and receiving items from people who sell and even donate them to the store. One holiday gift item that gets a lot of attention in her store is vintage Legos. “A lot of parents are buying the Legos they remember when they were kids,” she said. Her favorite item is a steamer trunk made between 1900 to 1920.

“It’s spotless and has everything from a briefcase inside, to a footstool, a pillow and even a magic hidden compartment,” Warshauer said.

8600 Foundry St., Savage