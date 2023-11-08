The Spice and Tea Exchange of Annapolis

This shop has a variety of spices, over 85 seasonings that are hand-mixed in the store daily, loose-leaf teas, salts and sugars, making it a great place to shop for tea connoisseurs and people who love to cook.

Gift boxes range from about $20 to $120. The Tropical Tea Tin Gift set includes green tropical tea, coconut oolong tea and a mesh ball infuser for $18.99. The Best Selling Teas 9 Tin Gift Box includes mint-chilla chai-nilla tea, hazelnut cookie tea, strawberry meadows and other flavors for $82.19.

Part of a franchise, the Exchange has been in Annapolis for 12 years and is downtown at 155 Main St.