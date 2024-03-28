The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Robin Goodwin has been to so many Orioles opening days, she can’t begin to put a number on it. But this one, the start of the 2024 season, this one’s different.

There’s the excitement of last season — the unexpected success, of course — and the offseason sale of the team to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein to give this year some extra spice.

But there’s also an undercurrent of sorrow running through the crowd, despite the cheers and the dancing. The Maryland flag, blowing in the wind next to the new Coors Light Roof Deck, was at half-mast. The national anthem was preceded by a moments of silence as everyone in Oriole Park at Camden Yards honored the lives lost when a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending it into the Patapsco River below early Tuesday morning.

“It’s happy, but it still puts a damper on things,” Goodwin said. “I’m glad they found two of the workers because that gives the family closure, and I can’t imagine not having that. It’s so sad, it made me cry.”

Opening day gave the people of Maryland a reason to come together two days after the tragedy, and Goodwin came decked out in Orioles gear, including wings attached to her jacket. She made sure to honor the lives lost with writing around her sign shaped like a shield, which caught the attention of many.

Goodwin posed for a photo with her friend, Sharon Morring, a fellow running coach and the head of the Jammin Sister’s Feed the Hungry program, as well as fellow fans who stopped and asked to get a photo with her.

She’s a partial-season ticket holder (although she had to buy opening day tickets on the secondary market) and has been a fan since childhood, when her uncle was an usher at the Memorial Stadium.

She attended spring training games in Sarasota, Florida, and has high hopes for this team’s future.

Amaris Puzak, right, and Andrew Mannion, left, rally for the Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“Their farm system is amazing,” Goodwin said. “They’re really young, and I think they really want it this year. ... I think they were so new [last season], they didn’t know what to expect. I think the pressure of being that good, that’s what got them.”

That’s the hope Zach Smith has. He and his relative Amy Kernan have been Orioles fans their whole lives. Smith has been waiting to see a World Series. That feels less like a dream and more like a goal after last season, despite the ending.

Although the season came to an abrupt close when the Orioles were swept in the American League Division Series by the Texas Rangers, it was a historic season for the Orioles. They went to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, won the division for the first time since 2014 and had their first 100-plus win season since 1980.

“We’re ahead of the timeline,” Smith said. “There’s still more things to come. They’re still young.”

Brian Lesniewick grew up a Chicago Cubs fan, but when he moved to Montgomery County, he adopted the Orioles as his American League team. Last season solidified his fandom. While he still roots for the Cubs over the Orioles, he said he really adopted the team after attending the Cubs-Orioles series at Wrigley Field with a friend.

“If the O’s are playing anybody else besides the Cubs, I’m going all O’s all day,” Lesniewick said. “My MLB app, I would always get updates from the Cubs only, but I signed up for updates from the O’s and Cubs.”

The Orioles had an eventful offseason. They traded former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and signed nine-time All Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel, helping to cover, respectively, for an injury to Kyle Bradish and the loss of Félix Bautista, who is recovering from Tommy John reconstructive surgery.

The Orioles rolled to a 23-6 record in spring training, headlined by exciting young stars, like 26-year-old Adley Rutschman and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, as well as budding young stars such as Jackson Holliday and Samuel Basallo.

And the biggest news of all: the Angelos family sold a controlling stake in the team to the group led by Rubenstein. That news was very welcome to Goodwin, Smith and Kernan, and it gives them added hope.

“I think the Orioles needed it; they needed a new owner,” Goodwin said. “We weren’t going anywhere. Our bucket [of money] is like nothing. It’s nice. Hopefully, we’ll catch up to the Yankees and have that money to spend.”