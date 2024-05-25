The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

CHICAGO — Adley Rutschman needed the day off. With three day games upcoming, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wanted his catcher to rest, to be ready for the stretch of games to come, and Friday night seemed as good a time as any.

But Rutschman always seems to find a way into a game, even on his rest days. His offensive upside and defensive acumen tend to require Rutschman’s insertion.

“I’m sure he’ll be in there,” Hyde deadpanned before the game.

That moment arose, just as Hyde figured it might, in the top of the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox. With two runners on and two outs, Hyde made the decision. He pinch hit for outfielder Cedric Mullins with Rutschman and, with the game tied, Rutschman came through.

Rutschman lined a two-run single into left field, just out of the diving reach of Andrew Benintendi, to give Baltimore a 6-4 to which to cling. The clutch full-count, two-out swing from Rutschman was all that was required; Rutschman was lifted for a pinch runner immediately after.

The Orioles closed out a second victory to begin a four-game series against the White Sox, battling through rain and a Chicago rally with the aid of one plate appearance from Rutschman and a leaping grab at the center field fence from Colton Cowser for the final out.

The Orioles need stability in their starting rotation, and Corbin Burnes is a good player with whom to start. He’s the ace of the staff, acquired this offseason in a marquee trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander John Means and right-hander Dean Kremer were new additions to the injured list this week, pushing the rotation into more fluidity.

But, when Baltimore needed a big-time start, Burnes wavered as the game went along and allowed three runs in six innings.

It could’ve been more against him.

In the fourth, a sliding play at second base from Jorge Mateo kept the ball in the infield and loaded the bases with two outs. If Mateo hadn’t cut off that ball, at least one run scores. Instead, Burnes forced an inning-ending groundout.

The fifth inning, though, got away from Burnes. He allowed two singles before Andrew Vaughn’s RBI double. And, with two outs, Paul DeJong plated two more runs with a single that cut Baltimore’s lead to one.

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a shallow fly ball during the fourth inning Friday night in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Burnes stranded a runner on third to end his outing in the sixth. The Orioles, however, could use lengthier outings from their starters to alleviate the stress on a heavily used bullpen. This week, starters have covered 23 innings in five games, leaving the bullpen to carry the load for 22 others.

Jordan Westburg’s RBI double in the third and Gunnar Henderson’s two-run homer in the fifth — Henderson’s 17th long ball of the season — provided an early lead.

Of course, the Orioles could’ve tacked on more runs if an unlucky bounce hadn’t stopped a runner at third. Ryan Mountcastle’s double bounced into the stands, halting Ryan O’Hearn on his turn toward home plate. A flyout ended the inning with Mountcastle and O’Hearn stranded in scoring position.

That loomed large in the moment, especially after Vaughn launched a solo home run against right-hander Yennier Cano to tie the game in the seventh.

But there was Rutschman, in there despite a day off, to record the crucial two-run single.